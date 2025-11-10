Subscribe

Why energy ratings for appliances might not matter as much as you think: Look beyond stars and labels

Do those star labels on appliances actually lower your bills or just offer false security? Find out why Indian energy ratings shouldn’t be your only guide when buying a new fridge or washing machine.

Bharat Sharma
Updated10 Nov 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Energy star labels look promising, but are they keeping up with reality? Discover the hidden gaps in India’s ratings system.
Energy star labels look promising, but are they keeping up with reality? Discover the hidden gaps in India’s ratings system.(AI-generated)

Are you about to choose a new washing machine or fridge? You’ll likely spot bright star ratings everywhere but do those numbers really tell you what you need to know about a product’s efficiency? In India, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) issues these famous ratings, encouraging consumers to pick appliances that theoretically consume less power and save on bills. What is the real value of these stars when making a purchase? Let’s find out.

You may be interested in

36% OFF

LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White)

  • LG Smart Choice
  • 7 Kg
  • 5 Star

₹26990

₹42490

Get This

26% OFF

Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy)

  • Samsung 12 kg
  • 5star
  • AI Control

₹44990

₹60990

Get This

26% OFF

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS 7.5 (H) GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

  • Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS 7.5 (H) GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

₹17490

₹23600

Get This

9% OFF

Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Oceanus Wave Drum, Magic Filter, 8 Wash Programs (HWM70-AE, Moonlight Silver, Stainless Steel Drum, 15 Mins Quick Wash)

  • Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Oceanus Wave Drum
  • Magic Filter
  • 8 Wash Programs (HWM70-AE

₹13690

₹14990

Get This

32% OFF

Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)

  • Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg
  • 5 Star
  • AI Control

₹39490

₹57990

Get This

39% OFF

Bosch 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Active Water+, Anti-Tangle, Steam Anti Bacterial, Anti-Wrinkle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, In-Built Heater, Shiny Silver)

  • Bosch 8 kg
  • 5 Star
  • AI Active Water+

₹34400

₹56490

Get This

29% OFF

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

  • LG 8 Kg
  • 5 Star
  • Wi-Fi

₹35990

₹50490

Get This

26% OFF

IFB 6 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey)

  • IFB 6 Kg 5 Star
  • DeepClean® Technology
  • AI Powered

₹25490

₹34490

Get This

21% OFF

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey)

  • IFB 7 Kg 5 Star
  • DeepClean® Technology
  • AI Powered

₹28990

₹36590

Get This

42% OFF

Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Anti Bacterial Cross Pulsator and Spray Function (HTW70-1187BTN, Anti Rat Mesh, Magic Filter, Castors, Burgundy)

  • Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Anti Bacterial Cross Pulsator and Spray Function (HTW70-1187BTN
  • Anti Rat Mesh
  • Magic Filter

₹8990

₹15500

Get This

How accurate are energy ratings?

BEE star ratings rely on lab tests and manufacturer reports under tightly controlled conditions, not everyday usage. For air conditioners and many appliances, ratings are based on the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER), which factors in local temperature variations and average usage patterns. While this approach is more tailored than generic global norms, energy consumption still depends as much on individual use such settings, frequency, and maintenance. In practice, even two five-star models may show sharply different results at home.

Complicating things further, BEE rating tables are regularly revised, often every two to four years, in response to changing tech standards and improvements. That means a fridge or AC bought today may see its star rating “downgraded” within a few years, as standards shift. Products display a “label period,” so a five-star label in 2024 could become a three-star under new tables in 2026, even though your device didn’t change. According to recent investigations, this expiry can mislead buyers who believe the appliance’s rating is permanently valid.

Advertisement

Parameters and limitations of star labels

Star ratings measure annual power draw, efficacy of components, and total energy saved compared to minimum benchmarks. Ratings work per product category, so you can’t compare a five-star AC to a five-star fridge. The label also includes details like model number, origin, rated capacity, and for newer rules, QR codes for verification. But the real gap lies in real-world use: overloading a washing machine, skipping routine cleaning, or running longer cycles will all raise power consumption beyond what’s shown on the sticker. Performance also fluctuates with voltage swings, ambient heat, and water temperature - none fully captured by laboratory tests.

Should energy ratings dictate your choice?

Indian energy ratings are helpful as an initial filter as skipping one-star products can weed out obvious energy hogs. But beyond that, they offer only a rough guide. Misleading or outdated ratings, coupled with inconsistent enforcement, mean smart buyers should look deeper at brand reputation, actual power consumption figures, usage patterns, and warranty details. Ultimately, the stars may save you some electricity, but they’re not the whole story. Reliability, feature set, and user habits will have just as much impact on bills and climate. So treat energy ratings as a starting point, never the final word.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesWhy energy ratings for appliances might not matter as much as you think: Look beyond stars and labels
Read Next Story