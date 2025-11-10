Why energy ratings for appliances might not matter as much as you think: Look beyond stars and labels

Are you about to choose a new washing machine or fridge? You’ll likely spot bright star ratings everywhere but do those numbers really tell you what you need to know about a product’s efficiency? In India, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) issues these famous ratings, encouraging consumers to pick appliances that theoretically consume less power and save on bills. What is the real value of these stars when making a purchase? Let’s find out.

How accurate are energy ratings? BEE star ratings rely on lab tests and manufacturer reports under tightly controlled conditions, not everyday usage. For air conditioners and many appliances, ratings are based on the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER), which factors in local temperature variations and average usage patterns. While this approach is more tailored than generic global norms, energy consumption still depends as much on individual use such settings, frequency, and maintenance. In practice, even two five-star models may show sharply different results at home.

Complicating things further, BEE rating tables are regularly revised, often every two to four years, in response to changing tech standards and improvements. That means a fridge or AC bought today may see its star rating “downgraded” within a few years, as standards shift. Products display a “label period,” so a five-star label in 2024 could become a three-star under new tables in 2026, even though your device didn’t change. According to recent investigations, this expiry can mislead buyers who believe the appliance’s rating is permanently valid.

Parameters and limitations of star labels Star ratings measure annual power draw, efficacy of components, and total energy saved compared to minimum benchmarks. Ratings work per product category, so you can’t compare a five-star AC to a five-star fridge. The label also includes details like model number, origin, rated capacity, and for newer rules, QR codes for verification. But the real gap lies in real-world use: overloading a washing machine, skipping routine cleaning, or running longer cycles will all raise power consumption beyond what’s shown on the sticker. Performance also fluctuates with voltage swings, ambient heat, and water temperature - none fully captured by laboratory tests.

Should energy ratings dictate your choice? Indian energy ratings are helpful as an initial filter as skipping one-star products can weed out obvious energy hogs. But beyond that, they offer only a rough guide. Misleading or outdated ratings, coupled with inconsistent enforcement, mean smart buyers should look deeper at brand reputation, actual power consumption figures, usage patterns, and warranty details. Ultimately, the stars may save you some electricity, but they’re not the whole story. Reliability, feature set, and user habits will have just as much impact on bills and climate. So treat energy ratings as a starting point, never the final word.