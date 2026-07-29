Why I chose a screenless health band over my feature packed smartwatch

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
There was a time when fitness bands were all about one thing: tracking your health. Most of them did it without a display. Then the industry changed. Every new smartwatch started getting a bigger screen, more apps and more features. Today, we have 1.4 inch displays strapped to our wrists, all in the name of fitness tracking.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
WHOOP Peak – 12-Month Membership – 5.0 Health and Fitness Wearable – 24/7 Activity and Sleep Tracker with Heart Rate, HRV, Stress Monitor, Personalized Coaching, Healthspan – 14+ Days Battery LifeView Details
₹28,990
View Details
₹4,499
Unlock Personalized
₹4,832x 6 months₹28,990
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Fit bit Smart Band Fitness Health Activity Tracker HRV Analysis, Sleep and Stress Monitor, Subscription Free Screenless Smart BraceletView Details
₹5,999
Pebble Newly Launched Qore 2 Premium Metal Fitness Band | 45 Days Battery Life, Heart Rate, SpO2, HRV & Body Temp Monitor, Sleep Tracker, AI Health Analysis, Smart Notifications (Cosmic Black)View Details
₹3,639
Loop Fitness Band Smart Screenless for Men & Women Fitness Tracker Medical Grade ECG PPG Body Temperature, HRV Analysis, 30+ Sports Modes, Sleep&Stress Monitor,Subscription Free (Black)View Details
₹9,500
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Interestingly, the trend seems to be coming full circle. Screenless health bands are making a comeback, and after using smartwatches for years, I can see why.
As someone who reviews gadgets regularly, I have worn everything from budget fitness bands to premium smartwatches. While I still think smartwatches are great devices, I recently realised that I wasn't using half of their features. What I actually wanted was something comfortable, lightweight and focused purely on health tracking.
|Smartwatch
|Screenless health band
|Large display with apps and notifications
|No display or minimal indicators
|Daily interaction required
|Tracks everything in the background
|Usually needs charging every one to two days
|Lasts several days on a single charge
|Better for productivity features
|Better for distraction free health tracking
|Heavier on the wrist
|Lightweight and comfortable for all day wear
The biggest reason behind my switch is comfort. I have relatively small wrists, and wearing a large smartwatch all day never felt completely natural. Most premium smartwatches are quite bulky, especially if you wear them while working, sleeping or exercising.
A screenless health band is so light that I often forget I'm even wearing it. Since my primary goal is health tracking, I would rather wear something that stays out of the way instead of feeling like I have a mini smartphone strapped to my wrist.
My day already revolves around screens. I spend hours working on a laptop and keep checking my phone throughout the day. Adding another display on my wrist only increased the number of times I looked at a screen. Every notification, vibration or incoming message tempted me to glance at my watch, even when it wasn't important.
A screenless health band completely removes that habit. It quietly records my activity, heart rate and sleep without constantly asking for my attention. Battery life is a real problem on premium smartwatches
Reliable health tracking on premium smartwatches from Apple and Samsung often means charging them almost every day. Miss a charging session, and there's a good chance you'll also miss sleep tracking for the night.
A screenless health band easily lasts much longer. I don't have to think about carrying another charger while travelling or worrying about the battery dropping below 20 percent before bedtime. That convenience makes a much bigger difference than I expected.
Modern smartwatches can answer calls, reply to messages, control smart home devices, make payments and even run AI features. The problem is that I rarely used any of them.
After thinking about my daily routine, I realised I mainly checked my sleep data, heart rate, step count and workout history. Everything else was nice to have, but not something I actually depended on. A screenless health band focuses on exactly those essentials instead of trying to replace my phone.
This is probably the biggest reason of all. Health tracking should work in the background. It should collect useful information without demanding constant interaction.
A screenless health band does exactly that. I wear it throughout the day, and when I want to check my sleep score or recovery data, I simply open the companion app. That feels far more natural than repeatedly checking a display on my wrist.
I tested 25+ wearables in 2026: Only these 9 smartwatches are actually worth your money
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.