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Why I chose a screenless health band over my feature packed smartwatch

Screenless health bands are making a comeback. After years of using smartwatches, I switched to one for its lightweight design, longer battery life and distraction free health tracking.

Published29 Jul 2026, 07:44 PM IST
Sometimes, less really is more when it comes to wearable tech.
Sometimes, less really is more when it comes to wearable tech.(AI generated)
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By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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There was a time when fitness bands were all about one thing: tracking your health. Most of them did it without a display. Then the industry changed. Every new smartwatch started getting a bigger screen, more apps and more features. Today, we have 1.4 inch displays strapped to our wrists, all in the name of fitness tracking.

Interestingly, the trend seems to be coming full circle. Screenless health bands are making a comeback, and after using smartwatches for years, I can see why.

As someone who reviews gadgets regularly, I have worn everything from budget fitness bands to premium smartwatches. While I still think smartwatches are great devices, I recently realised that I wasn't using half of their features. What I actually wanted was something comfortable, lightweight and focused purely on health tracking.

Smartwatch vs screenless health band

SmartwatchScreenless health band
Large display with apps and notificationsNo display or minimal indicators
Daily interaction requiredTracks everything in the background
Usually needs charging every one to two daysLasts several days on a single charge
Better for productivity featuresBetter for distraction free health tracking
Heavier on the wristLightweight and comfortable for all day wear

It is much more comfortable to wear

The biggest reason behind my switch is comfort. I have relatively small wrists, and wearing a large smartwatch all day never felt completely natural. Most premium smartwatches are quite bulky, especially if you wear them while working, sleeping or exercising.

A screenless health band is so light that I often forget I'm even wearing it. Since my primary goal is health tracking, I would rather wear something that stays out of the way instead of feeling like I have a mini smartphone strapped to my wrist.

I don't need another screen

My day already revolves around screens. I spend hours working on a laptop and keep checking my phone throughout the day. Adding another display on my wrist only increased the number of times I looked at a screen. Every notification, vibration or incoming message tempted me to glance at my watch, even when it wasn't important.

A screenless health band completely removes that habit. It quietly records my activity, heart rate and sleep without constantly asking for my attention. Battery life is a real problem on premium smartwatches

Battery life is another reason I decided to switch.

Reliable health tracking on premium smartwatches from Apple and Samsung often means charging them almost every day. Miss a charging session, and there's a good chance you'll also miss sleep tracking for the night.

A screenless health band easily lasts much longer. I don't have to think about carrying another charger while travelling or worrying about the battery dropping below 20 percent before bedtime. That convenience makes a much bigger difference than I expected.

I wasn't using most smartwatch features anyway

Modern smartwatches can answer calls, reply to messages, control smart home devices, make payments and even run AI features. The problem is that I rarely used any of them.

After thinking about my daily routine, I realised I mainly checked my sleep data, heart rate, step count and workout history. Everything else was nice to have, but not something I actually depended on. A screenless health band focuses on exactly those essentials instead of trying to replace my phone.

It helps me focus on health instead of technology

This is probably the biggest reason of all. Health tracking should work in the background. It should collect useful information without demanding constant interaction.

A screenless health band does exactly that. I wear it throughout the day, and when I want to check my sleep score or recovery data, I simply open the companion app. That feels far more natural than repeatedly checking a display on my wrist.

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FAQs

Are screenless health bands more accurate than smartwatches?

Not necessarily. Accuracy depends on the sensors and algorithms used. Premium health bands can offer tracking that's comparable to many smartwatches.

Who should buy a screenless health band?

They are ideal for users who mainly want to track sleep, heart rate, activity and recovery without dealing with notifications or apps.

Can a screenless health band replace a smartwatch?

Yes, if your priority is health tracking. However, you'll miss features like calls, notifications, contactless payments and third party apps.

Do screenless health bands offer better battery life?

Yes. Your activity, sleep and recovery data sync to the companion app on your smartphone.

Who should buy a screenless health band?

They are ideal for anyone who wants distraction free health tracking and a lightweight wearable.

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