Why most tech fails in freezing weather and the simple changes that keep your gear working

Winter brings its own set of challenges for anyone living in bitterly cold regions. But many people are still surprised to learn that the weather impacts the performance of your gadgets in numerous ways. Yes, your gadgets need as much protection as your fingertips. If you keep your phone, laptop, or tablet close at hand, these steps will make a real difference in performance and lifespan when temperatures plummet.

How cold damages your devices Your smartphone, laptop, or tablet works best around normal room temperature. Most major brands specify a safe operating range from 0°C to 35°C. Use your gadget below zero and the battery will drain much faster than you expect. For example, in temperatures as low as minus 10°C, you’ll notice your phone shutting down even if the battery shows half full or your laptop struggling to hold a charge. Lithium-ion batteries slow down in the cold and anything under minus 5°C pushes them to the edge. Touchscreens can lag or become unresponsive while older LCDs risk permanent damage or cracking with just a minor bump. If you own a laptop with a traditional hard disk, you’ll notice that its performance drops sharply when it’s cold. If all that weren’t bad enough, rapid temperature changes can cause condensation to build up inside.