Why shopping for a microwave on Diwali could be the best kitchen upgrade: Festive shopping guide

Diwali may be a festival of lights, but in most homes, it begins in the kitchen. From trays of laddoos and barfis to savoury snacks for unexpected guests, cooking doesn’t stop for days. Moreover, with Diwali parties adding to the fun, relying only on the gas stove for reheating and cooking can feel overwhelming.

This year, microwaves are quietly becoming the most sought-after festive purchase, not just because of the discounts on offer, but because they help families manage the heavy load of festive cooking.

The festive cooking challenge In many households, the biggest Diwali stress isn’t shopping for gifts but making sure the food keeps up with the guests. Traditional stove-top methods often leave the host tied to the kitchen. Microwaves offer a practical solution: reheating multiple plates in minutes, defrosting frozen ingredients for last-minute recipes, or baking a quick dessert without turning the kitchen into a furnace. For health-conscious families, they also make oil-free cooking possible, bringing a modern twist to festive favourites.

Picking the right microwave for your Diwali table When it comes to picking the right microwave, the choice depends on how your household cooks and entertains during the festive season.

Solo Microwaves: These entry-level models handle the basics like reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking. Compact and affordable, they’re well-suited for smaller families or those who primarily use a microwave for warming food.

Grill Microwaves: A step up from solo, these combine reheating with grilling functions. They’re perfect for festive snacks such as kebabs, paneer tikkas, or even crispy starters to serve guests.

Convection Microwaves: The all-rounder in the segment. With the ability to bake, grill, roast, and cook, convection models are ideal for families that like to experiment, whether it’s whipping up a Diwali cake, trying baked namkeen, or roasting festive delicacies.

These features make it even better! Auto-Cook Programs for quick preset cooking.

Child Lock for safety in busy homes.

Defrost Function for last-minute ingredients.

Multi-Stage Cooking for recipes that need varied heat.

Energy Star Rating helps save on bills.

Inverter Technology ensures even, consistent cooking.

Easy Control Panels from mechanical dials to feather-touch.

Shortcut Keys for popcorn, noodles, etc.

Sensor Cooking to auto-adjust time and prevent overcooking. Why Diwali is the smartest time to buy Retailers know Diwali is India’s biggest shopping moment, which is why the home and kitchen appliances sections keep buzzing with deals. Apart from price cuts of up to 50% on top brands like LG, Samsung, IFB and more, buyers can expect bundled freebies like baking trays, extended warranties, and exchange offers. Online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart also push offers like no-cost EMIs and bank discounts, while local stores try to match those offers with in-store demonstrations and ready stock.