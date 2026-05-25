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Why single-door refrigerators are making a comeback in 2026, and our top recommendations

Single-door refrigerators are making a strong comeback in 2026, thanks to lower electricity consumption, smarter cooling technologies, compact designs, and features that now suit modern Indian homes better.

Published25 May 2026, 04:24 PM IST
Best single door refrigerators to consider buying in 2026.
Best single door refrigerators to consider buying in 2026.(AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

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For years, larger double-door and side-by-side refrigerators dominated aspirational appliance shopping in India. But in 2026, single-door refrigerators are quietly making a comeback, and not just because they are affordable. Rising electricity bills, shrinking apartment sizes, compact kitchens, and changing lifestyle needs are pushing many buyers towards smarter, space-efficient appliances that focus on practicality rather than excess storage.

Our Picks

Best refrigerator

Best value for money

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best refrigerator

Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S RADIANT STEEL-Y, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology, 2026 Model)View Details...

...
Get Price

LG 185 L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GLD1956ZAPZ, Shiny Steel, Base stand with Drawer, Fit Max Chiller Tray & Fast Ice Making)View Details...

...
Get Price

Samsung 223 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR24H2823UZ/NL, Midnight Blossom Blue, Base Stand Drawer, Single Touch Defrost, 2026 Model)View Details...

₹20,490

...
Check Offers

Best value for money

IFB 197L 5 Star Advanced Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 30 Hrs Cooling Retention, XL Bottle Bin, Big Vegetable Box & 4 Year Super Warranty (2026, IFBDC-223EYBSE, Brush Grey)View Details...

...
Get Price

Bosch 207 L, 4 star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator | 18 Hrs Cooling Retention | 2.5X Faster Cooling | Spacious Multi Box | XL Dry Storage | SuperFreeze (2026 model, CST20W34VI, Feather Wine)View Details...

₹18,990

...
Check Offers
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

What has also changed significantly is the technology inside these refrigerators. Many newly launched single-door models now come equipped with inverter compressors, improved cooling retention, stabiliser-free operation, faster ice-making, and better vegetable freshness control, features that were once mostly limited to premium refrigerators.

For students, couples, small families, rental homes, and even as secondary refrigerators, these modern compact fridges are becoming a surprisingly practical choice.

Best single-door refrigerators in 2026

The Whirlpool 192L Vitamagic PRO stands out because it combines direct-cool efficiency with automatic defrost technology, something rarely seen in single-door refrigerators. Designed for small families and compact kitchens, it focuses heavily on freshness retention, voltage protection, and cooling consistency during Indian summers.

Features like Intellisense Inverter technology, home inverter compatibility, and stabiliser-free operation make it practical for areas with frequent power fluctuations and heavy daily usage.

Specifications

Capacity
192 Litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Annual Consumption
151 Units Per Year
Compressor
Intellisense Inverter Compressor
Special Feature
Auto Defrost Technology

Reasons to buy

...

Automatic defrost reduces manual maintenance effort significantly

...

Stabiliser-free operation supports reliable cooling during voltage fluctuations

Reason to avoid

...

3-star rating may not be the most energy-efficient option available

...

Freezer space may feel limited for heavy frozen food storage

Why choose this single-door refrigerator?

Choose this refrigerator if you want low-maintenance cooling, better freshness retention, and reliable performance during power fluctuations without upgrading to a larger double-door model.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciated the refrigerator’s design, energy efficiency, and overall value for money. While many praised its cooling performance, some users reported noise, control issues, and damaged delivery units.

2. LG 185 L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GLD1956ZAPZ, Shiny Steel, Base stand with Drawer, Fit Max Chiller Tray & Fast Ice Making)

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The LG 185L Smart Inverter refrigerator is designed for buyers looking for strong energy efficiency without compromising everyday cooling performance. With a 5-star rating, fast ice-making support, and Moist ‘N’ Fresh technology, it focuses on keeping groceries fresh during hot weather conditions.

The compact design, inverter compressor, and additional base drawer storage also make it practical for smaller kitchens, rental homes, couples, and small families seeking lower running costs.

Specifications

Capacity
185 Litres
Energy Rating
5 Star
Annual Consumption
115 Units Per Year
Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor
Special Feature
Fast Ice Making & Moist ‘N’ Fresh Technology

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent energy efficiency helps reduce long-term electricity consumption

...

Fast ice-making feature performs well during peak summer usage

Reason to avoid

...

Storage capacity may feel restrictive for larger families

...

Direct-cool refrigerators still require occasional manual defrosting

Why choose this single-door refrigerator?

Choose this refrigerator if you want excellent energy savings, reliable cooling, and compact storage features suited for small families, couples, bachelors, or modern apartments.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praised the product for its good build quality, reliable performance, and smooth service experience. Many customers also appreciated Amazon’s delivery and installation support.

The Samsung 223L single-door refrigerator is aimed at buyers who need slightly larger storage without shifting to a double-door setup. Its Digital Inverter Compressor focuses on quieter operation, power efficiency, and long-term durability for everyday use.

Features like Smart Connect Inverter support, stabiliser-free operation, and the additional base stand drawer improve practicality for Indian households. The modern Midnight Blossom design also gives it a more premium appearance.

Specifications

Capacity
223 Litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Annual Consumption
152 kWh Per Year
Compressor
Digital Inverter Compressor
Special Feature
Single Touch Defrost & Smart Connect Inverter

Reasons to buy

...

Larger storage capacity suits small families comfortably

...

Smart Connect Inverter supports cooling during power cuts

Reason to avoid

...

3-star rating is less efficient than newer 5-star alternatives

...

Manual defrosting may still be required occasionally

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praised the refrigerator for its spacious storage, attractive design, and excellent performance. Many customers also appreciated Samsung’s build quality and overall product experience.

Why choose this single-door refrigerator?

Choose this refrigerator if you want larger storage, reliable inverter cooling, premium design, and practical features for everyday family usage without upgrading to double-door refrigerators.

The IFB 197L single-door refrigerator focuses heavily on freshness retention, energy efficiency, and power-cut reliability for Indian households. Its standout feature is the claimed 30-hour cooling retention, which can be especially useful during frequent electricity outages.

Combined with a 5-star rating, solar and inverter compatibility, fast ice-making support, and a spacious vegetable box, this refrigerator is designed for small families.

Specifications

Capacity
197 Litres
Energy Rating
5 Star
Annual Consumption
113 Units Per Year
Compressor
Advanced Inverter Compressor
Special Feature
30+ Hours Cooling Retention

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent cooling retention during long power cuts

...

Spacious storage layout improves everyday organisation and usability

Reason to avoid

...

Brand service reach may vary across smaller cities

...

Compact freezer capacity may not suit heavy frozen food storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers found the refrigerator to be a good budget-friendly option with reliable performance, and many highly recommended the IFB product. However, some users felt the freezer size was small, with slower ice-making and limited tray space inside.

Why choose this single-door refrigerator?

Choose this refrigerator if you want strong energy efficiency, extended cooling during outages, spacious storage, and long warranty coverage for reliable everyday household usage.

The Bosch 207L single-door refrigerator focuses on faster cooling performance and cooling retention during Indian summer conditions. With features like 2.5X faster bottle cooling, 18-hour cooling retention, and SuperFreeze technology, it is designed for households that need quick and stable cooling throughout the day.

The spacious multi-box storage, inverter compressor support, and durable German-engineered build also make it a practical option for small families looking for long-term reliability and organised storage.

Specifications

Capacity
207 Litres
Energy Rating
4 Star
Annual Consumption
140 Units Per Year
Compressor
Vario Inverter Compressor
Special Feature
18 Hours Cooling Retention & SuperFreeze

Reasons to buy

...

Faster cooling technology performs well during extreme summer heat

...

Spacious storage layout improves bottle and vegetable organisation

Reason to avoid

...

Manual defrosting may require regular maintenance attention

...

Slightly larger dimensions may not suit very compact kitchens

Why choose this single-door refrigerator?

Choose this refrigerator if you want faster cooling performance, better cooling retention during outages, and spacious everyday storage backed by Bosch’s durable engineering approach.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praised the refrigerator for its good build quality, sturdy design, and overall value for money. Customers also appreciated its fast cooling performance and spacious storage.

Do new single-door refrigerators really save more electricity?

In many cases, yes. Single-door refrigerators generally consume less power because of their compact cooling area and simpler design. Many recently launched models now also feature inverter compressors and better insulation, helping reduce unnecessary power usage. For homes trying to manage rising summer electricity bills, these refrigerators can be a more energy-efficient long-term choice.

Are single-door refrigerators good for Indian summers?

Many newly launched single-door refrigerators are now built to handle high ambient temperatures more efficiently than older models. Features like faster cooling, improved compressor performance, and better cooling retention help maintain freshness during extreme summer heat. However, proper placement, ventilation space, and avoiding overloading also play a major role in overall cooling performance.

Is it better to buy an inverter refrigerator in 2026?

Inverter refrigerators are becoming increasingly popular because they adjust cooling performance based on usage instead of running at fixed speeds continuously. This can help reduce noise, improve cooling consistency, and lower electricity consumption over time. Many new single-door refrigerators now offer inverter technology, making them a practical choice for homes dealing with frequent power fluctuations.

Factors to consider before buying a single door refrigerator

  • Choose the right capacity based on your family size, food storage habits, and available kitchen space at home.
  • Check annual power consumption and inverter compressor technology to manage rising electricity bills during heavy summer usage.
  • Look for stabiliser-free operation if your area experiences frequent voltage fluctuations or unexpected power supply issues regularly.
  • Evaluate vegetable storage quality and cooling consistency to keep groceries fresh for longer during hotter summer months.
  • Measure refrigerator dimensions carefully to ensure comfortable placement, proper ventilation, and smooth door opening inside compact kitchens.
  • Verify after-sales service availability and warranty support in your city before finalising any refrigerator brand or newly launched model.

Top 3 features of the best single-door refrigerators

RefrigeratorsCapacityAnnual ConsumptionSpecial Feature
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator192 Litres151 Units/YearAuto Defrost Technology with 6th Sense Intellifrost
LG 185 L 5 Star Smart Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator185 Litres115 Units/YearFast Ice Making & Moist ‘N’ Fresh Technology
Samsung 223 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator223 Litres152 kWh/YearSmart Connect Inverter & Single Touch Defrost
IFB 197L 5 Star Advanced Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator197 Litres113 Units/Year30+ Hours Cooling Retention
Bosch 207 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator207 Litres140 Units/Year2.5X Faster Cooling & SuperFreeze

The research and expertise

I’ve been writing about consumer electronics and home appliances for over a decade and have closely covered the evolution of refrigerators, cooling technologies and smart kitchen appliances in India. To compile this guide, I researched multiple side-by-side refrigerators across price segments, capacities and feature sets from brands like Samsung, LG and Midea.

I compared factors such as cooling performance, convertible storage modes, energy efficiency, smart connectivity features, compressor technology and real-world usability for Indian families. I also went through buyer reviews and user discussions to understand long-term performance, storage practicality and everyday convenience. Like all HT journalists, I review and recommend products with complete editorial independence based on research and consumer relevance.

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Meet your Guide

Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more

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