Why sweaters and hoodies stay heavy after a wash and how to fix it at home

When winter clothes come out of the wash looking clean but feeling wrong, the problem isn’t always the machine. This piece explains why cold-weather fabrics behave differently and the small changes that actually improve results.

Published5 Jan 2026, 05:13 PM IST

Bulky winter fabrics need a different approach in the washing machine to come out clean and fresh.
Bulky winter fabrics need a different approach in the washing machine to come out clean and fresh.

Winter clothes have a way of making even a perfectly good washing machine look useless every now and then. You pull out a sweater that looks clean but smells faintly off. A hoodie comes out heavy, holding on to detergent like it’s part of the fabric now. Jackets somehow collect lint instead of shedding it. You stare at the drum, half annoyed, half confused.

So you do what most people do. Run another cycle. Add more detergent. Maybe switch modes. At some point, you even start wondering if the machine has lost its touch. In most cases, it hasn’t.

Why winter clothes don’t behave like summer laundry

The mistake usually begins with treating winter clothes like T-shirts and jeans. Thicker fabrics don’t move the same way in a washing machine. Sweaters, fleece, padded jackets, and hoodies are dense. They soak up water, trap air, and hold on to oils from skin far more stubbornly.

When you load the drum the way you would in summer, those clothes don’t get the movement they need. They sit there, heavy and compressed, rubbing less against each other. Detergent struggles to circulate properly. Rinse water doesn’t flush residue out the way it should. Cold water adds another layer to the problem. In winter, most people default to cold washes. That’s fine for lightly worn clothes. But body oils trapped in thicker fabrics don’t break down easily in cold water. They stay semi-solid, which means detergent has to work harder. Often, it doesn’t quite get there. That’s why clothes come out looking clean but feeling wrong.

The changes that actually make a difference

The first fix is also the simplest. Reduce the load - if the drum looks reasonably full, it’s already too full for winter clothes. Giving bulky fabrics room to move improves cleaning more than adding extra detergent ever will.

Next, slow things down. Quick wash and eco modes are designed for light, everyday fabrics. Winter clothes need time. A longer cotton or mixed-fabric cycle allows water and detergent to reach deeper into the fibres. Temperature matters, but it doesn’t need to be extreme. Switching from cold to lukewarm, usually 30°C or 40°C, helps loosen oils without damaging clothes. That small change often turns a disappointing wash into a satisfying one.

Detergent choice helps too. Liquid detergents dissolve better at lower temperatures and rinse out more cleanly from dense fabrics. Using slightly less than you think you need often leaves clothes softer and fresher. One last habit is worth picking up. A few minutes into the wash, pause the machine and check if everything is fully wet. Dry patches mean the load is too large. When winter clothes don’t come clean, the solution is rarely dramatic. Give them space, time, and just a little warmth.

