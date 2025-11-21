Why your air fryer isn’t cooking right (And how to fix it)

Air fryers can turn simple ingredients into crisp fries, juicy chicken, toasted sandwiches and much more. Yet, many people end up with soggy fries, burnt cutlets or unevenly cooked snacks. After a few disappointing attempts, it’s easy to assume the appliance is flawed. In most cases, the problem isn’t the machine, it’s how it’s being used. With a few smart adjustments, your air fryer can once again deliver crisp, flavourful meals you’ll enjoy.

1. Choosing the correct mode and time Many cooking issues start with incorrect temperature or timing. Foods may come out dry, burnt on the surface, or raw inside when these settings are off. If the outside browns too quickly while the inside stays uncooked, the temperature is too high. If everything feels dry or tough, the cooking time is too long.

Most appliances have preset cooking options. These can be useful as a starting point, but quantities and thickness can change the final result. Recipes made for a standard oven will also need adjustments. As a rough rule, lower the heat by 20°C and shorten the cooking time by about 20%.

A food thermometer is helpful for checking meat, fish, and poultry. It prevents guesswork and gives consistent results.

2. Filling the basket too much Air fryers heat food by circulating hot air. If the basket is crammed, that airflow is blocked, leading to uneven or soggy food. A crowded basket may feel productive, but you’ll often land up cooking longer and still not get crisp results.

Spread pieces in a single layer. If you frequently need more space, it may be time to look at a larger model or one with dual drawers.

3. Not turning or tossing food Some items need movement during cooking to brown evenly. Chips, nuggets, patties and similar foods benefit from shaking the basket halfway through. Silicone-tipped tongs are ideal for turning delicate pieces. Some appliances have a shake alert, but it’s still wise to check progress manually.

4. Skipping cleaning Cleaning after each use prevents grease build-up and smoke. Even small crumbs or leftover oil can create unpleasant smells. Wash the drawer and basket with warm water and mild soap. Tough grease inside the cavity can be cleaned using a baking soda paste or a food-safe degreaser. Avoid harsh cleaners as they can damage the non-stick surface.

5. Using more oil than needed Air fryers require only a small amount of oil. A drizzle or light spray works well for fries or homemade snacks. Items like sausages, skin-on poultry or burgers already contain enough fat and need no extra oil.

Finally, preheating helps many recipes come out better. It only takes a couple of minutes and prepares the appliance for even cooking.