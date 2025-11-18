Why your robot vacuum keeps spinning in circles, according to experts

Robot vacuums promise fuss-free cleaning. You press a button, and let the machine glide across the floors of your house on its own. But after a few uses, many users are now facing an annoying problem. Instead of moving in straight lines, some robot vacuums begin spinning in circles or wandering in odd zigzag patterns. It can look like a major failure, but most of the time, the fix is simple and does not involve buying a new device. Here’s what the experts say might be the cause of this odd behaviour.

1. Wheel troubles can confuse navigation A very common cause is a problem with the wheels. Each wheel has a small sensor that measures how far it has turned. If dust, hair, or dirt gets inside this area, the robot may assume a wheel is stuck. This makes it keep turning to one side, which creates that circular motion.

Experts suggest checking both side wheels first. Lift the robot, rotate each wheel gently by hand, and see if one feels stiff or makes a scraping sound. Remove hair or threads wrapped around the axles. Some models include a hidden test mode inside the app that helps identify wheel-related issues. Damaged wheels should also be inspected, as cracks or trapped debris can push the robot off balance.

2. Sensors blocked by dirt Robots depend on a mix of sensors to move around the home. These include cliff sensors to detect drops, bump sensors, light-based obstacle sensors, and mapping sensors such as cameras or LiDAR. When these surfaces become dusty, cloudy, or covered with fine dirt, the robot may think something is blocking its path. As a result, it keeps turning or repeatedly attempts to avoid an object that does not exist.

Cleaning the robot regularly can solve this. Wipe all sensor surfaces with a soft cloth. Remove hair wrapped around the main wheels and the small front caster wheel. Even a little build-up can confuse the robot’s internal tracking system. Weekly cleaning can prevent many of these navigation issues.

3. Software not up-to-date Robot vacuums also depend on software to plan their cleaning routes. If the system is out of date, the robot may lose track of direction or map the room incorrectly. This can lead to strange loops and sudden turns.

Experts advise checking the manufacturer’s app every few months for new updates. A quick software refresh or a fresh mapping run often solves inconsistent behaviour. If problems continue, restarting the robot or resetting the mapping file can help it regain its sense of direction.