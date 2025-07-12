Will AI take your job? Bill Gates says not if you're a programmer - here’s why

Bill Gates has expressed a clear view on the future role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workforce. While he acknowledges that AI will replace humans in many areas, he believes programming will remain entirely a human profession, even centuries from now.

Industry Leaders Share Differing Views on AI Impact As AI technology advances rapidly, concerns about job security have increased among professionals worldwide. Industry leaders have shared differing opinions on how AI might affect careers. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently suggested that coding jobs may disappear due to AI, and advises younger generations to pursue careers in fields such as biology, manufacturing, education, or farming. On the other hand, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned that AI could cut entry-level white-collar jobs by half, which has raised fears of unemployment among younger workers. Huang dismissed these concerns as exaggerated.

AI has already transformed the workplace by taking over repetitive and routine tasks. This shift allows many workers to focus on complex problems, but has also resulted in job losses in some sectors. Despite this, Gates remains optimistic about the future of programming. In an interview with France Inter, he stated that coding will resist automation and stay 100 percent human-driven, even a hundred years from now. He points out that programming involves problem-solving, debugging, and creativity, areas where human judgment is essential.

Gates has previously highlighted that professions such as coding, biology, and energy will be difficult for AI to replace due to their complexity. He argues that AI tools cannot fully replicate human creativity or decision-making skills, especially in refining algorithms or fixing errors.

Mixed Reactions from Tech Executives Other tech leaders have weighed in on the topic. OpenAI’s advanced coding model has impressed users, raising questions about the need for software engineers. Meanwhile, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff revealed the company is debating hiring software engineers in 2025 as AI takes on a significant share of work. Reports also suggest that over half of banking jobs could be automated by AI.

However, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis believes AI will enhance productivity rather than eliminate jobs. He emphasised that some roles will always require a human touch, such as nursing, where empathy and personal care are critical.