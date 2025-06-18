Will Xiaomi’s Mix Flip 2 finally come to India? Here’s what to expect from Galaxy Z Flip 7 rival

If you’re curious about what’s next in the world of foldable phones, Xiaomi’s Mix Flip 2 is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about launches this summer. The buzz started on Weibo, where Xiaomi President Lu Weibing reached out to users of the original Mix Flip, asking what they liked and what could be improved. That move has all but confirmed that the Mix Flip 2 is on the horizon, with a China launch expected by the end of June, possibly alongside the Redmi K80 Ultra and a new Redmi gaming tablet.

What to expect from the Mix Flip 2 The Mix Flip 2 isn’t just a minor refresh. It’s rumoured to come with a large 6.85-inch LTPO OLED display, 1.5K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate, promising a crisp and fluid experience. Under the surface, you’ll likely find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, so performance shouldn’t be an issue.

Xiaomi is also aiming to make this model even slimmer and lighter than before, improving on the first generation’s already impressive 7.6mm thickness and 192-gram weight.

Battery life looks set for an upgrade too, with a 5,100mAh cell and support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging, a step up from the previous 4,780mAh.

The camera setup is expected to feature dual 50MP sensors for both main and ultra-wide shots. Features like a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IPX8 water resistance, NFC, and an IR blaster are likely to return, keeping the Mix Flip 2 in line with Xiaomi’s flagship standards.

Mix Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Competition is heating up, as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also tipped to launch in July. Samsung is expected to stick to a similar design but may offer a slightly larger 6.85-inch main display and a 4-inch cover screen, powered by the Exynos 2500 chip. The focus this year seems to be on a less visible crease and improved battery life, though the camera hardware is likely to remain unchanged.

If the leaks are accurate, the Mix Flip 2 could be Xiaomi’s only foldable for 2025 and a serious rival to Samsung’s offering, at least in markets where both are available. The first Mix Flip was launched only in China and never made its way to India, so we will be watching closely to see if this year brings a change. For now, the stage is set for a close contest between two of the biggest names in foldables.