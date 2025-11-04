Windows 11 bug has screens suddenly flashing red - here’s what’s happening and what you should do

What would you do if your screen turned red out of nowhere? That’s the unsettling question facing Windows 11 users this week, as a surprising bug is causing some devices to flash a bold red screen, leaving many fearing hardware failure long before they realise it’s a software glitch.

Why is Windows suddenly showing red? Scores of Windows 11 users have reported a sudden and dramatic colour shift after routine updates, with monitors switching from the usual shades to solid, vivid red. For some, it covers the entire display; for others, it only affects specific windows or login screens. Many first suspected graphics card issues, HDMI cable faults, or even permanent eye strain.

However, the culprit appears to be a recent Windows 11 update, which for reasons not yet explained, is tripping up the system’s colour management. The result: normal workflow is interrupted by alarming flashes of red, and no amount of cable-swapping restores things back to normal. Users say the bug persists through reboots and even after rolling back display driver updates, a clear sign this isn’t just a hardware malfunction.

Troubleshooting and responses Windows forums and Reddit are abuzz with frustration, with multiple users sharing screenshots and temporary fixes. Some have found that simply switching display colour profiles or manually resetting monitor settings can bring relief, though the issue often returns after the next update or restart. Microsoft has acknowledged the problem and says a patch is in the works, but for now, millions remain stuck waiting for a solution or watching their desktop slowly blush red.

In some stark cases, the bug hasn’t just been a nuisance. Video editors, graphic designers, and anyone relying on accurate colour now face extra hours recalibrating their setups, with client deadlines at risk. The lesson? Even routine software updates can have real, disruptive consequences. At the moment of writing, Microsoft has resolved the Windows 11 “red screen” bug. The fix is included in Windows 11’s October 2025 optional update (KB5067036), and it will also be part of the upcoming November Patch Tuesday update.