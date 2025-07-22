Windows laptop battery draining quickly? Turn off these 7 services right now

If you use a Windows laptop, you've probably noticed how quickly the battery drains, especially when you’re not near a charger. One reason is that Windows runs a lot of background services you don’t actually need. These services quietly eat up your battery even when you're not doing much.

Advertisement

Here are 7 Windows services you safely turn off to make your battery last longer when you're working, studying or travelling.

1. Turn off Windows Search Indexer

Have you ever noticed your laptop heating up or slowing down even when you're just browsing or typing a document? One reason could be the Windows Search Indexer. This tool keeps scanning your files to make the search bar work faster. But the truth is, it doesn’t do a great job and keeps running even in battery saver mode.

Turning it off won’t harm your laptop, but yes, it’ll just make the search a little slower. You can also use better tools like “Everything” or “PowerToys Run” if you really need to search quickly.

Advertisement

2. Stop background updates with BITS

The Background Intelligent Transfer Service (BITS) downloads updates quietly. But it runs all the time and uses CPU, storage and battery. This is especially annoying when you're watching a video or on a Zoom call since your laptop might slow down or heat up.

Disabling it means you’ll need to check for updates manually, which is not a bad thing. Your laptop will also feel smoother if you’re using an older hard drive.

3. Disable Windows data collection

Windows constantly collects information about how you use your PC. This is done by the Connected User Experiences and Telemetry service. It runs in the background and uses system resources even if you don’t notice it.

Advertisement

If you value your privacy and want to save some battery, turning this off is a smart idea. You might not see a huge difference immediately, but over time, the battery savings add up.

4. Skip Program Compatibility checks

The Program Compatibility Assistant checks if older software will run on your PC. But most of us don’t use ancient apps. And when the service kicks in, it can slow things down and drain your battery.

Unless you’re using legacy software, turning this off won’t hurt anything. You can always turn it back on later or run older apps using a virtual machine if needed.

5. Say no to Windows Error Reporting

This service sends crash reports to Microsoft. It doesn’t fix problems—it just reports them. And when it’s active, it can use up to 10% of your CPU.

Advertisement

If you're working on the go or dealing with errors, this can drain your battery fast. Turning it off won’t affect your laptop’s normal usage.

6. Pause Windows Update Medic

This tool helps Windows Update run smoothly. But it also kicks in randomly and uses CPU power when you least expect it. If you’ve already turned off BITS, this one won’t do much anyway.

Keep it off and only enable it when you’re plugged in and ready to update.

7. Disable touch keyboard service (If you don’t need it)

This is for touchscreen or stylus use. If you don’t use those features, this service is just wasting battery.

If your laptop doesn’t have a touchscreen, turn it off. But leave it on if you use a pen or touch input.