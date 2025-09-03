WordPress introduces Telex: An AI tool that simplifies website building

WordPress introduced Telex, a new experimental tool that makes creating website features faster using AI. There is no need to learn technical skills or hire a developer. Users can simply type a description in natural language of the website block or feature they want, such as a slider, gallery, or any special function. Telex automatically generates the code and packages it as a ready-to-use plugin.

How does Telex work? Telex uses “vibe coding,” which means it responds to natural language prompts. For example, if a user wants to create a marketing animation or a contact form without technical knowledge, Telex turns that idea into a functional WordPress block. It provides the plugin as a zip file, which can be uploaded directly to the website or tested in WordPress Playground, a sandbox environment that runs without a host.

The main benefit of Telex is that it makes WordPress more accessible. Creating custom blocks usually requires coding skills or hiring a developer. Telex allows anyone to build new designs or add features to their site using just a simple prompt in natural language. It is open source, free to try, and helps people create websites in any language while keeping costs low.

Telex is still in development, so the results are not perfect yet. Early testers found that some generated projects did not fully work and needed small adjustments. However, the tool has strong potential and will improve with further development.

This tool aligns with WordPress’s goal of “democratized publishing,” which means making website creation available to everyone, regardless of their coding background or skill level. By removing technical barriers, Telex helps people focus on creativity instead of learning new skills.