Work, create or play: These 5 monitors can fit into very different desk setups

A good external monitor can make a massive difference when a laptop screen starts feeling cramped during long work sessions. For work-from-home users, a larger display can make documents, spreadsheets and multiple windows easier to manage. MacBook users may also want a monitor that handles USB-C connectivity and delivers colours that sit comfortably alongside Apple's display. Content creators, meanwhile, usually need to pay closer attention to resolution and colour coverage. The five monitors in this list cover different priorities and price points, from a Mac-focused 4K display to more affordable QHD and Full HD options. There is no single specification that matters for everyone, so the comparison below focuses on what each monitor brings to a home office or creative setup.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price BenQ MA270UP (Smartchoice) 27”(68.58 cm) 4K 3840x2160 IPS Nano Gloss Monitor for Mac®, 95% DCI-P3, Dual USB-C 90W/15W PD, Mac®Colors, 450 nits, Mac®Controls, 60Hz,Ergonomic Design,3W x2 Speakers(Gray) View Details Check Offers Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Fast IPS Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|300nits|HDR10|AMD FreeSync|G-Sync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Swivel-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS32FG502EWXXL|Black View Details Check Offers LG 27US500 68.4 cm (27 Inch) Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160) IPS Monitor with 60Hz, 5ms (GtG) HDR10, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, 2xHDMI, Anti-Glare, 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design, DCI-P3 90% (Black) View Details Check Offers Lenovo L-Series 27 inch (68.5cm) QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speakers, 2X HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 1.4, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot Height Adjust Stand, Grey, L27q-4A View Details Check Offers Dell S2725HSM 27"/68.58cm FHD Monitor|Ash White|144Hz Refresh|99% Srgb, 300 cd/m2 Brightness|IPS Panel, 1ms|Contrast 1500:1, 2xHDMI, Built-in 3W Dual Speakers, Warranty 3 Years, Ergonomic|AMD FreeSync View Details Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The BenQ MA270UP is the most Mac-focused monitor in this list. Its 27-inch 4K IPS panel offers 95% P3 and 99% sRGB coverage, while the Nano Gloss surface is designed to complement MacBook displays. USB-C connectivity supports up to 90W Power Delivery, allowing a compatible MacBook to connect, display and charge through one cable. The stand also offers height, swivel and pivot adjustments.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS, 3840x2160 Brightness 450 nits Colour gamut 99% sRGB, 95% P3 Refresh rate 60Hz USB-C 90W Power Delivery Reasons to buy Mac-focused colour modes and integration suit MacBook users 4K resolution and wide colour coverage are useful for creative work 90W USB-C can simplify a MacBook desk setup Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate is modest for gaming Glossy surface can be more reflective in bright rooms Premium pricing makes it considerably more expensive than basic office monitors

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the monitor's clarity and colour reproduction and generally consider it worth the price. Compatibility also receives positive feedback, including from a buyer using it alongside a 27-inch Mac 4K display. However, performance feedback is mixed, with some MacBook users reporting lag issues.

Why should you choose this product? The MA270UP is specifically designed around the MacBook experience. Its 4K resolution, P3 coverage, Mac colour modes and 90W USB-C connection make it particularly relevant to Mac users who want a clean single-cable desktop setup.

2. Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Fast IPS Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|300nits|HDR10|AMD FreeSync|G-Sync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Swivel-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS32FG502EWXXL|Black Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey G5 is the largest screen here and takes a gaming-first approach. It uses a QHD IPS panel with a 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and HDR10 support. For WFH users, the spacious screen can accommodate multiple windows, while its height, swivel and pivot adjustments provide more flexibility at a desk.

Specifications Display 32-inch IPS, 2560x1440 Refresh rate Max 180Hz Response time 1ms (GTG) Brightness 300 cd/㎡ Colour coverage 99% sRGB Reasons to buy Large 32-inch screen provides plenty of workspace 180Hz refresh rate is useful for gaming and smooth motion Ergonomic stand supports height, swivel and pivot adjustments Reason to avoid QHD resolution is less dense than 4K at this screen size No built-in speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers describe the monitor as a strong gaming display, praising its build quality, contrast, brightness and overall value. Screen feedback is mixed, with some buyers reporting crisp visuals while others mention dead pixels. The auto-switching feature also receives divided feedback over its reliability.

Why should you choose this product? Its 32-inch panel and 180Hz refresh rate give it a different role from the productivity-focused displays here. It suits users who want one large monitor for work during the day and gaming or entertainment afterwards.

The LG UltraFine 27US500-W focuses on detailed visuals rather than high refresh rates. Its 27-inch 4K IPS panel offers 90% DCI-P3 coverage, HDR10 support and 300 nits typical brightness. LG also positions it for creative work such as illustration, photography and video editing. The trade-off is a 60Hz refresh rate and a stand that only supports tilt adjustment.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS, 3840x2160 Brightness 300 nits Colour gamut DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) Refresh rate 60Hz Response time 5ms (GtG at Faster) Reasons to buy 4K resolution provides sharp detail for creative applications DCI-P3 coverage is useful for colour-focused workflows HDR10 support adds compatibility with HDR content Reason to avoid Stand offers tilt adjustment only

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the sharp 4K image, resolution and colour quality, with HDR colour accuracy also receiving positive feedback. Value for money is viewed favourably. However, reliability feedback is mixed, and some users criticise the stand's stability, reporting wobbling when the desk moves.

Why should you choose this product? The combination of 4K resolution and DCI-P3 90% coverage makes the LG particularly relevant to creators who prioritise image detail and colour over refresh rate. It is also a relatively straightforward choice for a conventional HDMI or DisplayPort setup.

The Lenovo L27q-4A sits between basic Full HD office monitors and more expensive 4K creator displays. Its 27-inch QHD IPS panel runs at up to 100Hz and covers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3. Built-in 3W speakers and HDR10 support add versatility, while its anti-glare finish and eye-care features make it suitable for extended desk work.

Specifications Display 27-inch QHD IPS, 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate Up to 100Hz Colour gamut 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3 HDR HDR10 Speakers 2 x 3W Reasons to buy QHD resolution offers a useful balance of sharpness and performance Wide colour coverage suits general creative work Built-in speakers can simplify a home-office setup Reason to avoid Not as detailed as a 4K display for professional creative work No USB-C display connection for single-cable laptop setups

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers are highly positive about the monitor's appearance and display quality. Buyers describe the visuals as vibrant and sharp, while the built-in speakers also receive praise. The provided customer feedback does not highlight significant concerns around performance or value.

Why should you choose this product? The L27q-4A offers a balanced mix of QHD resolution, colour coverage, 100Hz refresh and built-in audio. It is well suited to home-office users who also do occasional photo or video work without needing a premium 4K creator monitor.

Dell's S2725HSM is the most affordable-oriented option in this selection, with a 27-inch Full HD IPS panel and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has 99% sRGB coverage, integrated dual speakers and an ergonomic stand with height, swivel, pivot and tilt adjustment. For everyday office work, it offers a straightforward feature set without moving into 4K pricing.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS, 1920 x 1080 Refresh rate 144Hz Brightness 300 cd/m² Colour gamut 99% sRGB Audio Integrated speakers Reasons to buy 144Hz refresh rate makes everyday motion feel smoother Ergonomic stand offers multiple adjustment options Built-in speakers are useful for calls and casual media Reason to avoid Full HD resolution is less suitable for detailed creative work No USB-C connectivity 27-inch Full HD has lower pixel density than the QHD and 4K options

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the monitor's vibrant IPS display, colour accuracy and overall value. The adjustable stand and built-in dual speakers are also appreciated, with buyers mentioning its suitability for both office and personal use. The supplied feedback is broadly positive about its construction and versatility.

Why should you choose this product? The S2725HSM is primarily about practical everyday use. Its 144Hz panel, adjustable stand, speakers and 99% sRGB coverage make it a sensible fit for home-office users who also want smooth entertainment without paying for a 4K display.

Top 3 features of monitors for WFH, MacBook users and content creators

Monitors Resolution Colour coverage Standout feature BenQ MA270UP 4K UHD 95% P3, 99% sRGB 90W USB-C Samsung Odyssey G5 QHD 99% sRGB 180Hz refresh rate LG UltraFine 27US500-W 4K UHD DCI-P3 90% HDR10 Lenovo L27q-4A QHD 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3 Built-in speakers Dell S2725HSM Full HD 99% sRGB 144Hz refresh rate

Factors to consider when buying a monitor for WFH and content creation Resolution: QHD is a useful middle ground for work, while 4K provides greater detail for photo, video and design work. Full HD can still work well for general office tasks.

Colour coverage: Creators should look beyond resolution. Coverage such as sRGB and DCI-P3 can matter when working with photos, video and graphics.

Connectivity: USB-C with Power Delivery can reduce cable clutter for MacBook and compatible laptop users. HDMI and DisplayPort are useful for conventional desktop setups.

Ergonomics: Height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments can make a monitor easier to position for long working sessions. Check what adjustments the included stand actually supports. Similar articles for you: I switched to a 14 inch laptop for work: Do you really need a 16 inch laptop?