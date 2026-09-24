Work, create or play: These 5 monitors can fit into very different desk setups

A good external monitor can make a massive difference when a laptop screen starts feeling cramped during long work sessions. For work-from-home users, a larger display can make documents, spreadsheets and multiple windows easier to manage. MacBook users may also want a monitor that handles USB-C connectivity and delivers colours that sit comfortably alongside Apple's display. Content creators, meanwhile, usually need to pay closer attention to resolution and colour coverage. The five monitors in this list cover different priorities and price points, from a Mac-focused 4K display to more affordable QHD and Full HD options. There is no single specification that matters for everyone, so the comparison below focuses on what each monitor brings to a home office or creative setup.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
BenQ MA270UP (Smartchoice) 27”(68.58 cm) 4K 3840x2160 IPS Nano Gloss Monitor for Mac®, 95% DCI-P3, Dual USB-C 90W/15W PD, Mac®Colors, 450 nits, Mac®Controls, 60Hz,Ergonomic Design,3W x2 Speakers(Gray)View Details
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Fast IPS Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|300nits|HDR10|AMD FreeSync|G-Sync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Swivel-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS32FG502EWXXL|BlackView Details
LG 27US500 68.4 cm (27 Inch) Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160) IPS Monitor with 60Hz, 5ms (GtG) HDR10, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, 2xHDMI, Anti-Glare, 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design, DCI-P3 90% (Black)View Details
Lenovo L-Series 27 inch (68.5cm) QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speakers, 2X HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 1.4, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot Height Adjust Stand, Grey, L27q-4AView Details
Dell S2725HSM 27"/68.58cm FHD Monitor|Ash White|144Hz Refresh|99% Srgb, 300 cd/m2 Brightness|IPS Panel, 1ms|Contrast 1500:1, 2xHDMI, Built-in 3W Dual Speakers, Warranty 3 Years, Ergonomic|AMD FreeSyncView Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The BenQ MA270UP is the most Mac-focused monitor in this list. Its 27-inch 4K IPS panel offers 95% P3 and 99% sRGB coverage, while the Nano Gloss surface is designed to complement MacBook displays. USB-C connectivity supports up to 90W Power Delivery, allowing a compatible MacBook to connect, display and charge through one cable. The stand also offers height, swivel and pivot adjustments.
Mac-focused colour modes and integration suit MacBook users
4K resolution and wide colour coverage are useful for creative work
90W USB-C can simplify a MacBook desk setup
60Hz refresh rate is modest for gaming
Glossy surface can be more reflective in bright rooms
Premium pricing makes it considerably more expensive than basic office monitors
Customers praise the monitor's clarity and colour reproduction and generally consider it worth the price. Compatibility also receives positive feedback, including from a buyer using it alongside a 27-inch Mac 4K display. However, performance feedback is mixed, with some MacBook users reporting lag issues.
The MA270UP is specifically designed around the MacBook experience. Its 4K resolution, P3 coverage, Mac colour modes and 90W USB-C connection make it particularly relevant to Mac users who want a clean single-cable desktop setup.
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Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey G5 is the largest screen here and takes a gaming-first approach. It uses a QHD IPS panel with a 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and HDR10 support. For WFH users, the spacious screen can accommodate multiple windows, while its height, swivel and pivot adjustments provide more flexibility at a desk.
Large 32-inch screen provides plenty of workspace
180Hz refresh rate is useful for gaming and smooth motion
Ergonomic stand supports height, swivel and pivot adjustments
QHD resolution is less dense than 4K at this screen size
No built-in speakers
Customers describe the monitor as a strong gaming display, praising its build quality, contrast, brightness and overall value. Screen feedback is mixed, with some buyers reporting crisp visuals while others mention dead pixels. The auto-switching feature also receives divided feedback over its reliability.
Its 32-inch panel and 180Hz refresh rate give it a different role from the productivity-focused displays here. It suits users who want one large monitor for work during the day and gaming or entertainment afterwards.
The LG UltraFine 27US500-W focuses on detailed visuals rather than high refresh rates. Its 27-inch 4K IPS panel offers 90% DCI-P3 coverage, HDR10 support and 300 nits typical brightness. LG also positions it for creative work such as illustration, photography and video editing. The trade-off is a 60Hz refresh rate and a stand that only supports tilt adjustment.
4K resolution provides sharp detail for creative applications
DCI-P3 coverage is useful for colour-focused workflows
HDR10 support adds compatibility with HDR content
Stand offers tilt adjustment only
Customers praise the sharp 4K image, resolution and colour quality, with HDR colour accuracy also receiving positive feedback. Value for money is viewed favourably. However, reliability feedback is mixed, and some users criticise the stand's stability, reporting wobbling when the desk moves.
The combination of 4K resolution and DCI-P3 90% coverage makes the LG particularly relevant to creators who prioritise image detail and colour over refresh rate. It is also a relatively straightforward choice for a conventional HDMI or DisplayPort setup.
The Lenovo L27q-4A sits between basic Full HD office monitors and more expensive 4K creator displays. Its 27-inch QHD IPS panel runs at up to 100Hz and covers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3. Built-in 3W speakers and HDR10 support add versatility, while its anti-glare finish and eye-care features make it suitable for extended desk work.
QHD resolution offers a useful balance of sharpness and performance
Wide colour coverage suits general creative work
Built-in speakers can simplify a home-office setup
Not as detailed as a 4K display for professional creative work
No USB-C display connection for single-cable laptop setups
Customers are highly positive about the monitor's appearance and display quality. Buyers describe the visuals as vibrant and sharp, while the built-in speakers also receive praise. The provided customer feedback does not highlight significant concerns around performance or value.
The L27q-4A offers a balanced mix of QHD resolution, colour coverage, 100Hz refresh and built-in audio. It is well suited to home-office users who also do occasional photo or video work without needing a premium 4K creator monitor.
Dell's S2725HSM is the most affordable-oriented option in this selection, with a 27-inch Full HD IPS panel and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has 99% sRGB coverage, integrated dual speakers and an ergonomic stand with height, swivel, pivot and tilt adjustment. For everyday office work, it offers a straightforward feature set without moving into 4K pricing.
144Hz refresh rate makes everyday motion feel smoother
Ergonomic stand offers multiple adjustment options
Built-in speakers are useful for calls and casual media
Full HD resolution is less suitable for detailed creative work
No USB-C connectivity
27-inch Full HD has lower pixel density than the QHD and 4K options
Customers praise the monitor's vibrant IPS display, colour accuracy and overall value. The adjustable stand and built-in dual speakers are also appreciated, with buyers mentioning its suitability for both office and personal use. The supplied feedback is broadly positive about its construction and versatility.
The S2725HSM is primarily about practical everyday use. Its 144Hz panel, adjustable stand, speakers and 99% sRGB coverage make it a sensible fit for home-office users who also want smooth entertainment without paying for a 4K display.
|Monitors
Resolution
Colour coverage
Standout feature
|BenQ MA270UP
|4K UHD
|95% P3, 99% sRGB
|90W USB-C
|Samsung Odyssey G5
|QHD
|99% sRGB
|180Hz refresh rate
|LG UltraFine 27US500-W
|4K UHD
|DCI-P3 90%
|HDR10
|Lenovo L27q-4A
|QHD
|99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3
|Built-in speakers
|Dell S2725HSM
|Full HD
|99% sRGB
|144Hz refresh rate
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Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more
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