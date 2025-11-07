Working from home feels easier when your desk is set up just right: Top picks of the best keyboards, webcams and more

Logitech Mx Keys Mini Minimalist Wireless Illuminated Keyboard, Compact, Bluetooth, Backlit, USB-C, Compatible with Apple Macos, iOS, Windows, Linux, Android, Metal Build-GraphiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard Bluetooth/Receiver, Compact, Easy Switch, 24 Month Battery, Win/Mac, Desktop, Tablet, Smartphone, Laptop Compatible - Graphite
Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set Full-Sized Keyboard with Palm Rest and Comfortable Right-Handed Mouse, 2.4 GHz Wireless USB Receiver, Compatible with PC, Laptop - Black
Logitech G Keys S Wireless Keyboard, Low Profile, Fluid Precise Quiet Typing, Programmable Keys, Backlighting, Bluetooth, USB C Rechargeable, for Windows PC, Linux, Chrome, Mac - Graphite
Logitech G G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard with LIGHTSYNC RGB Backlit Keys, Spill-Resistant, Customizable Keys, Dedicated Multi-Media Keys (Black)
Logitech MK240 Nano Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Set, 12 Function Keys 2.4GHz Wireless, 1000DPI, Spill-Resistant Design, PC/Mac, Black/Chartreuse Yellow
Logitech MK215 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, 2.4 GHz Wireless, 3 Years Warranty, Compact Design, 2-Year Battery Life(Keyboard),5 Month Battery Life(Mouse) PC/Laptop- Black
Logitech G Keys S Wireless Keyboard, Low Profile, Fluid Precise Quiet Typing, Programmable Keys, Backlighting, Bluetooth, USB C Rechargeable, for Windows PC, Linux, Chrome, Mac - Graphite
Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s, Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard with Customisable Shortcuts, Slim and Portable, Easy-Switch for Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS - Tonal Graphite
Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Lightweight Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Noise-Cancelling Microphone, Advanced Multipoint Bluetooth Headset, Works with Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, Mac/PC - Graphite
Logitech H340 Stereo Wired Over Ear Headphones With Mic With Noise-Cancelling, Usb, Pc/Mac/Laptop - Black
Logitech H390 Wired On Ear Headset for PC/Laptop, Stereo Wired Headphones with Noise Cancelling Microphone, USB-A, in-Line Controls, Works with Chromebook - Graphite
Logitech H540 Stereo Wired Headphones On Ear Headphones With Mic With Noise-Cancelling Usb, On Ear Controls, Mute Indicator Light, Pc/Mac/Laptop - (Black)
Logitech Zone 300 Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headset with Noise-Cancelling Microphone, Compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome, Linux, iOS, Ipados, Android – White
Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition Wireless Mouse, Multi-Surface, Hyper-Fast Scrolling, Ergonomic, Rechargeable, Connects Up to 3 Mac/PC Computers
Logitech Signature M550 L Full Size Wireless Mouse - for Large Sized Hands, 2-Year Battery, Silent Clicks, Bluetooth, Multi-Device Compatibility
Logitech M331 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse, 2.4GHz with USB Nano Receiver, 1000 DPI Optical Tracking, 3 Buttons, 24 Month Life Battery, PC/Mac/Laptop - Blue
Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse - for Small to Medium Sized Hands, 2-Year Battery, Silent Clicks, Customisable Side Buttons, Bluetooth, for PC/Mac/Multi-Device/Chromebook -Graphite
Logitech Signature M650 L Full Size Wireless Mouse - for Large Sized Hands, 2-Year Battery, Silent Clicks, Customisable Side Buttons, Bluetooth, for PC/Mac/Multi-Device/Chromebook - Graphite
Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse - for Small to Medium Sized Hands, 2-Year Battery, Silent Clicks, Customisable Side Buttons, Bluetooth, for PC/Mac/Multi-Device/Chromebook - Off-White
Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac with Free Adobe Subscription - Wireless Bluetooth Mouse with Ultra-Fast Scrolling, Ergo, 8K DPI, Quiet Clicks, Track on Glass, Customization, USB-C - Pale Grey
Logitech M240 Silent Bluetooth Mouse, Wireless, Compact, Portable, Smooth Tracking, 18-Month Battery, for Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Compatible with PC, Mac, Laptop, Tablets - Off White
Logitech Brio 300 Full Hd Built In Webcam with Privacy Shutter, Noise Reduction Microphone, USB-C, Certified for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Auto Light Correction - Rose - Digital,2 Megapixels
Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam for Meetings and Streaming, Auto-Light Balance, Built-in Mic, Privacy Shutter, USB-A, for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and More- Graphite
Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam for Meetings and Streaming, Auto-Light Balance, Built-in Mic, Privacy Shutter, USB-A, for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and More- Rose
Logitech MX Brio Ultra HD 4K Collaboration and Streaming Webcam with Free Adobe Subscription, 1080p at 60 FPS, Dual Noise Reducing Mics, Show Mode, USB-C, Webcam Cover
Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam, HD 1080p/30fps or HD 720p/60fps, Digital, Hyperfast Streaming, Stereo Audio, HD Light Correction, Autofocus, for YouTube, Twitch, XSplit - Black (960-001090)
Logitech Brio Stream, Ultra 4K HD Video Calling, Optical Zoom, Noise-Canceling mic,HD Auto Light Correction, Works with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Voice, Meet, PC/Mac/Laptop/MacBook/Tablet, Black
Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam - 1080p, Optical, Full HD Streaming Camera for Widescreen Video Calling and Recording, Dual Microphones, Autofocus, Compatible with PC - Desktop Computer or Laptop - Black
