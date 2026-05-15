Working from home? These monitors are better than a second laptop

A work-from-home setup usually starts with a laptop. The problem shows up after a few hours. You lean forward, keep switching tabs, and run out of screen space during calls, spreadsheets, or editing work. That is where a monitor changes the experience.

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A bigger screen is not only about entertainment. A good monitor helps with posture, reduces constant window switching, and gives enough room to work without feeling cramped. But buying one is harder than it should be. Terms like HDR, refresh rate, IPS, QHD, and response time dominate spec sheets, even though most people only need a few things right: a sharp panel, a stable stand, reliable ports, and comfortable viewing angles.

For WFH users, display quality matters more than flashy marketing. A monitor should handle long office hours, video calls, web browsing, and occasional gaming without becoming tiring to use. Refresh rate also plays a bigger role now. Even outside gaming, scrolling and multitasking feel smoother on displays above 120Hz.

Here are some monitors worth considering if you want a screen that can handle work during the day and entertainment after hours.

The Acer Nitro KG271 X1 is built for users who want a larger display without spending heavily. It comes with a 27-inch Full HD IPS panel and an anti-glare coating that helps in rooms with direct lighting.

The monitor supports up to a 200Hz refresh rate along with a 0.5ms response time, which keeps motion smooth while gaming or even during fast scrolling. HDR10 support and 99 percent sRGB coverage also help with colour consistency during content viewing and editing.

AMD FreeSync Premium support reduces screen tearing, while HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort connectivity make it easy to connect both laptops and gaming consoles.

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The LG UltraGear 24GS65F targets users who want a compact monitor for smaller desks. The 23.8-inch IPS display offers Full HD resolution with HDR10 support and 99 percent sRGB colour coverage.

Its 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time improve motion handling during gaming and make everyday navigation feel smoother. Thin bezels on three sides also help create a cleaner dual-monitor setup for workstations. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, which should cover most PCs and consoles without requiring adapters.

The Predator XB253Q F3 focuses heavily on speed. It uses a 24.5-inch Full HD IPS panel with support for up to a 320Hz refresh rate. While that number mainly benefits competitive gamers, the monitor also works well for users who want a responsive display for daily multitasking. Acer includes HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Visual Response Boost technology to reduce blur during motion-heavy scenes. The anti-glare screen performs well under bright lighting conditions, and the monitor includes HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs.

BenQ’s MOBIUZ EX251 combines gaming-focused hardware with features useful for office setups. The 24.5-inch IPS display supports Full HD resolution, 220Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time.

The monitor covers 99 percent of the sRGB colour space, making it suitable for users handling basic photo or video work alongside office tasks. BenQ also includes a USB hub, which can reduce cable clutter on desks with multiple accessories. With HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort support, the monitor works across PCs, laptops, and gaming consoles without much setup.

The MSI G274QPF E2 moves beyond Full HD and enters the sharper QHD segment. Its 27-inch Rapid IPS panel runs at 2560×1440 resolution, which gives more screen space for spreadsheets, editing timelines, and multitasking windows.

The monitor supports a 170Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. MSI also uses Quantum Dot technology for wider colour reproduction and includes VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. One of its practical additions is USB-C connectivity, which simplifies connections with newer laptops. The monitor also includes HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4a inputs. For users balancing work and gaming on a single display, this monitor offers a better middle ground than most entry-level Full HD options.

The ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4 is another 27-inch QHD monitor aimed at users who want sharper visuals without moving into premium pricing territory. The IPS panel supports a 185Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT response time, helping reduce blur during gaming or fast-moving content. HDR10 support and wide sRGB coverage also improve colour output compared to standard office displays.

The 2560×1440 resolution gives enough room for multitasking, making it useful for remote workers handling documents, browser tabs, and meetings simultaneously. Connectivity includes HDMI and DisplayPort inputs for desktop and console setups.

The LG UltraGear 27GS75Q is designed for users who want a larger QHD display with balanced performance. The 27-inch IPS panel offers 2560×1440 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Its 1ms response time helps keep fast-moving visuals clean, while the IPS panel maintains stable viewing angles during long work sessions. The design stays minimal, with slim bezels and ergonomic stand adjustments for height and tilt. The monitor supports both HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, making it suitable for hybrid setups involving work laptops and gaming systems.

What to Consider Before Buying a WFH Monitor Before choosing a monitor, focus less on marketing labels and more on daily usability.

A 24-inch Full HD monitor works well for smaller desks and basic office use.

A 27-inch QHD monitor offers more workspace and sharper visuals for multitasking.

IPS panels usually provide better viewing angles than TN panels.

Higher refresh rates make scrolling and navigation smoother, even outside gaming.

Adjustable stands help reduce neck strain during long work sessions.

USB-C support simplifies connectivity for modern laptops. A monitor is one of the few upgrades that affects your setup every day. The right choice depends less on extreme specifications and more on how comfortably you can work on it for hours.