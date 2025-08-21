World’s most popular free Android VPNs are all controlled by one Chinese company: Here’s why that’s a problem

A recent investigation has found that many leading free VPN apps on the Android platform pose serious risks to users’ privacy and security. The Free and Open Communications on the Internet (FOCI) initiative uncovered that more than 700 million downloads of VPN apps, appearing under countless brand names, actually lead back to a single Chinese company, Qihoo 360. While these apps are promoted as independent privacy tools, technical analysis and business records show they operate under the same infrastructure and management.

Security researchers explored a range of popular VPNs like Turbo VPN, Snap VPN, Melon VPN, and XY VPN. Their inspection revealed that despite different branding, the core software, encryption protocols, and backend systems are nearly identical. Some apps were easy to group together through visible similarities in their code and operations, while others attempted to hide their connections with code obfuscation and altered corporate names. The intent appears clear: to give users the impression of competition and diversity, increasing user adoption but hiding true ownership.

Privacy risks hidden behind familiar logos The technical flaws uncovered are not subtle. FOCI found that many of these free VPN apps have reused hardcoded passwords for secure connections. This practice leaves encrypted data wide open for interception, hardly the standard users expect when seeking out a privacy tool. The apps were also found to engage in location tracking, feeding data back to their central operator. Instead of protecting user movements and online habits, these VPNs expose them, sometimes more than if no VPN were used at all.

Qihoo 360, the company at the centre of this web, is no stranger to controversy. The firm has well-established connections to the Chinese government, raising further questions about who might have access to the mountains of private data flowing through these applications. The risk comes from both technical vulnerabilities and the deliberate lack of transparency. By creating the appearance of choice, the company has attracted tens of millions of users who may believe they are making a secure, independent decision.

Clarity about ownership and clear disclosure of how data is used are basic requirements for any privacy product. Users seeking out VPN services do so to escape monitoring and to feel protected when online. When that privacy is compromised at the source by weak encryption, data logging, or undisclosed relationships - trust is destroyed and user safety is put at risk.