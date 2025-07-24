Wristband that senses your muscle signals could soon replace keyboards and touchscreens, says Meta

For many years, people have found new ways to interact with computers. Now, Meta is developing a wristband that allows users to control devices by reading muscle signals from the wrist. This new technology uses subtle hand movements to operate computers without the need for keyboards, mice, or screens, making interaction more natural and easier.

Another new technology Meta’s Reality Labs has been studying a technology called surface electromyography, or sEMG. This method measures tiny electrical signals produced by muscles in the wrist when the user moves their hand. By detecting these signals, computers can understand gestures such as tapping, swiping, and pinching. The system works without bulky equipment and does not require invasive sensors, making it a potentially great solution.

Meta recently published a paper in the journal Nature to share their progress. They trained machine learning models using data from over 300 people performing various tasks. Their models are able to interpret muscle signals accurately across a wide range of users without needing much personal calibration. In fact, the accuracy improves with some individual adjustments which makes the technology adaptable to different users.

The wristband was first tested with Meta’s augmented reality glasses known as Orion. This setup allows people to type messages, control menus, and engage with digital content just by moving their hands. The wristband can even recognise handwriting on a surface such as a table or a leg. Fascinating, right? This discreet method of communication is useful in situations where voice or traditional inputs are inconvenient.

One important advantage of this technology is its inclusivity. It works well for people with various physical abilities without needing implants or complicated devices. Because it is non-invasive and comfortable, it can help people who face difficulty using regular input devices gain greater independence. Meta is also sharing the data, software models, and design guidelines with researchers. This open approach aims to accelerate new discoveries and innovations in muscle signal-based device control across the world.