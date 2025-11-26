Xbox November update brings Gaming Copilot to mobile and Full-Screen Experience

The Xbox November update brings a set of new features on mobile and other devices, bringing Full Screen Experience﻿ to other gaming handhelds like the MSI Claw and more. The latest highlight is Gaming Copilot (Beta), which is now available on the Xbox mobile app for both iOS and Android users.

Gaming Copilot is a personal assistant trained on games to help you answer all your gaming-related questions without interrupting your game. You can use voice by tapping the microphone icon or just typing the question in the text box. The feature now works on your phone, so there is no need to invoke the game bar and pause the game.

You can ask Copilot for gameplay tips, check achievement history, or ask for game recommendations based on your favourite games. You can also ask it to find account information like your Game Pass renewal date. The assistant has access to your Xbox activity and gaming history, so all the answers it provides are personalised especially for you.

Microsoft is working hard to bring the Full Screen Experience (FSE)﻿ to all devices running Windows, including desktop PCs. After expanding it to Windows-based gaming handhelds, FSE is now available to desktop PCs via Insider channels. It gives you a clean and distraction-free interface built to work best with controllers, making it easier to navigate through the UI on smaller screens.