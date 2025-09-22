Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max launch date is…

Xiaomi is all set to introduce its new generation flagship phones, the Xiaomi 17 series. The lineup will consist of three new models: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The Chinese smartphone is already teasing the launch and smartphone design in China, giving us a pre-launch preview of what is expected to drop. Now, the company has officially confirmed the launch date in China, creating anticipation over how the new Xiaomi 17 series will compete with the new and upcoming flagship phones in the market.

Xiaomi 17 series launch date Xiaomi has shared a new post on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, confirming the official launch date for Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. These new smartphone series will replace the Xiaomi 15 series. Xiaomi 17 series will officially launch on September 25 in China. However, the smartphones are expected to make a global debut later this year or early next year. As of now, it is unclear which of the three models will be launched in the global market and which model will remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

Xiaomi 17 series: What to expect Alongside the launch date, Xiaomi also flaunts the Xiaomi 17 series rear panel design with a rectangular camera module, secondary display, and Leica branding for the camera collaboration. While the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are expected to come with a secondary camera, likely to be known as “Magic Back Screen”, the Xiaomi 17 may not come with a display on the rear panel.