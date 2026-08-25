Xiaomi Debuts Mijia Brand in India with 3 smart air purifiers, 5-stage filtration starting at ₹7,999

Xiaomi has officially brought its Mijia smart home brand to India, starting with two new air purifiers priced from ₹7,999. The company has launched the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact, while also bringing back the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite.

The move gives Xiaomi a wider air purifier lineup in India, with models aimed at different room sizes. It also marks the first products to arrive under the Mijia by Xiaomi branding, as the company looks to build out its smart home and lifestyle portfolio in the country.

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What does the ₹ 19,999 Mijia Air Purifier 6 offer? The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is the flagship of the new range and is designed for spaces of up to 940 sq. ft., based on two air changes per hour. It offers a Particle CADR of 443 m³/h and a Formaldehyde CADR of 218 m³/h.

Xiaomi says the purifier can circulate and clean the air in a 108 sq. ft. room in about 3.5 minutes, based on its own test conditions. It uses a five-stage PentaClean system that combines filtration, activated carbon, UV-C light and negative ion technology.

There is also a large colour display showing PM2.5 and PM1 levels, along with temperature, humidity and air-quality information. The purifier can be controlled through the Xiaomi Home app, where users can change settings, schedule operation, monitor air quality and check filter life. It also supports compatible Alexa and Google Assistant controls.

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For night-time use, the purifier has a Sleep Mode rated at around 32dB(A). Xiaomi has also included UV-C and negative ion functions as additional layers of air treatment.

Is the ₹ 7,999 Compact model better suited to bedrooms? The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is the cheaper and smaller option. It is designed for spaces of up to 400 sq. ft. and weighs around 2.2kg, so it can be moved between a desk, table and floor depending on where it is needed.

It uses a 3-in-1 filtration system that Xiaomi says can capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. The purifier also carries TÜV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification.

The Compact model has Auto, Sleep and Manual modes, with a four-colour indicator showing changes in air quality. Sleep Mode drops noise to 20dB, while the display switches off. Xiaomi says running it continuously at maximum power for 24 hours uses about 0.65kWh of electricity.

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What about the Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite? Alongside the two Mijia models, Xiaomi is reintroducing the Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite in India for ₹12,999.

It offers a Particle CADR of up to 360 m³/h and is rated for spaces between 269 and 463 sq. ft. Its three-layer filtration system combines a primary filter, high-efficiency filter and activated carbon. It also gets TÜV Rheinland Allergy Care Certification, Night Mode and Xiaomi Home app controls.

When can you buy the new Xiaomi air purifiers? The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 costs ₹19,999, while the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is priced at ₹7,999. The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite returns at ₹12,999.

All three models will go on sale from September 2, 2026, through mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Xiaomi Retail and Xiaomi Exclusive stores.

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For Xiaomi, the air purifier launch is only the beginning of its Mijia push in India. The company had earlier said Mijia would serve as its dedicated home and lifestyle brand, with plans to expand further into smart home and large appliance categories.

About the Author Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever fin...Read More ✕ Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.