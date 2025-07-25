Xiaomi G 32 32” QLED TV review in 5 points: Google TV and deep blacks make it stand out

Xiaomi launched the Smart G 32 TV earlier this month, positioning it as an entry-level model in its smart TV lineup, retailing for ₹13,999 in the Indian market. The brand advertises it as a QLED TV that notably comes with Google TV, unlike some Redmi models which use Fire TV, and it has a 60Hz refresh rate with an HD resolution of 1366×768.

Having used the television for over two weeks to consume a wide range of content, from YouTube to various OTT services, it appears to be a great option for many at this price point of ₹13,999. Here’s my quick review in 5 points.

Google TV Makes The Experience Premium The television runs on Google TV, which is arguably its highlight, making it incredibly feature-rich. The user interface is well-organised and easy to navigate. Thanks to Google TV, it provides a best-in-class range of applications, meaning you will find every major OTT app. However, this versatility combined with the television's budget nature means that everyday operations are not always the most fluid.

While it often remains smooth, it can occasionally fail to register or delay remote inputs by a couple of seconds. This can be annoying, but it is not a deal-breaker, especially if you primarily switch between only one or two OTT apps. As for loading times, opening applications like YouTube is rather quick, taking only a few seconds.

Great Black Levels For The Price For its price, I think the panel offers reasonable image quality. When used in dim conditions, the panel can appear a little splotchy, particularly with grey tones, but this is to be expected from a television at this price point. In a well-lit room, this is not noticeable, and the experience remains immersive. Given that it is a 32-inch HD panel rather than 4K or 1080p, the display is sharp enough for most content.

So unless you have very high expectations or plan to use it with something like a PlayStation 5 for the best visuals, it should prove satisfactory. The visuals are usually crisp, and the colours are particularly nice, thanks to support for the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Built-in tech, like the Vivid Picture Engine 2, along with HDR10 support, also help the colours.

As a QLED TV, it delivers good black levels, which is especially impressive in a room with ambient light. In a pitch-black room, some minor backlight bleed becomes apparent, but for the retail price, it is hard to complain about the overall picture quality.

Coming to the viewing angles, while not the best, the visuals remain largely consistent when viewing from up to a 45-degree angle. However, when watching from an extreme corner, the image quality deteriorates significantly.

Picture quality, for the price, is decent.

Powerful Speakers Are A Highlight The television features 20W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and DTS-HD. In a room that is not excessively large, the television is capable of delivering great sound, particularly for OTT content. Dialogue in television shows is clear and without muffling. Music also sounds good, with ample lows and well-reproduced mids.

However, I would advise buyers not to raise the volume too high; the sweet spot is around 70–75%, as the audio can become slightly muffled above this level.

Feature-Rich Remote The television comes with a slim, ergonomic, and lightweight remote control. It includes most of the necessary functions, such as a shortcut to PatchWall, a home button, and quick-access buttons for various OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and SonyLIV. There are also convenient shortcuts for selecting the input source and quickly opening the settings menu.

Xiaomi G 32 32” QLED TV remote control

Xiaomi G 32 32" QLED TVIs Light And Easy To Move When it comes to 32-inch TVs, a large part of their use case tends to be in places like offices, hospitals, shops, and similar environments. These days, most people are opting for larger TVs for their homes. Given the typical use cases for 32-inch TVs, it makes sense that many buyers may want to move the TV around after purchasing it.

In this case, the TV weighs just 3.1 kg, which I believe is a major advantage. It’s easy to move around and feels almost weightless. So, if you’re looking for something portable and easy to shift from one place to another, the Xiaomi G 32 QLED TV could be ideal.