Xiaomi Mi Mix Trifold surfaces on GSMA certification, hinting at 2026 launch

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Trifold smartphone has appeared on the GSMA certification website with model number 2608BPX34C. This signals Xiaomi’s plan to enter the tri-fold foldable phone market, competing with devices from Samsung and Huawei that already use multi-fold designs.​

The Mi Mix Trifold is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2026, likely between July and September. It may feature a powerful Snapdragon 8-series processor, possibly the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, to ensure smooth and fast performance. The phone is also expected to have a triple-camera setup on the back, giving users versatile shooting options. A large battery is likely included to support the phone’s big folding screen, which can turn from a compact phone size into a tablet-like display.​

When folded once, the device will work like a normal smartphone. But when fully or twice unfolded, it will offer a large screen perfect for multitasking, gaming, or watching videos. Xiaomi is reportedly improving its hinge technology to make the folding mechanism smoother and more durable, building on the success of its previous Mix Fold models.​

While specific details about the screen size, RAM, and price are still unknown, this certification confirms Xiaomi’s active work on this model. Foldable phones are growing in popularity, and Xiaomi’s combination of strong hardware and advanced folding design could make it a serious player in this market.​