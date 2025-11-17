Xiaomi Mijia 12kg washing machine launches with HyperOS app control and 25 programs

Xiaomi has introduced the Mijia 12kg front load washing machine in its home market of China. The appliance is listed on JD.com and other platforms at 1,624 yuan, which is around 228 dollars. With the national subsidy factored in, the effective price drops to roughly 180 dollars, which keeps it in Xiaomi’s usual value focused zone for home appliances.

The new Mijia washing machine offers a 12 kilogram washing capacity inside a slim 562 mm body. Xiaomi has taken the embedded friendly route here, so it can fit in standard cabinets yet still leave enough internal space for bulky items such as bed sheets, jackets and heavy denim. Compared to the older 10 kilogram model, the drum is now 40 mm deeper, which gives fabrics more room to move and helps the wash feel less cramped.

On the specification side, the machine runs at 1800 watts and reaches up to 1,200 rpm spin speed. It is designed to work with water pressures from 0.05 MPa to 0.8 MPa. Xiaomi rates the machine with a washing performance index of 1.2. It uses a 3D water flow system that blends deep soaking, targeted jets and wider spray coverage to tackle stains. An intelligent load sensor then tweaks drum rotation and water movement according to the weight and fabric type, which helps when you are switching between heavy bedding and regular clothing in the same week.

The washing machine uses a direct drive inverter motor, which connects the motor straight to the drum and helps cut down on energy loss and wear. Xiaomi also relies on magnetic levitation to reduce vibration during operation. This is paired with a multi axis damping setup, four shock absorbers, a dense top lid and textured side panels to bring down noise levels. The motor is backed by a 10 year warranty, while the rest of the unit is covered for three years, which adds some confidence for daily family use.

Hygiene is clearly a large part of Xiaomi’s pitch here. The appliance supports high temperature steam sterilisation with claimed 99.999 percent sterilisation, 100 percent mite removal and 99.999 percent virus elimination. You also get a dedicated 95 degree drum care cycle, along with an automatic spray that cleans around the door gasket and an antibacterial seal designed to slow down mould around the opening. Xiaomi says the antibacterial gasket is 99.9 percent effective, at least in its internal testing.

Xiaomi Mijia 12kg washing machine. (Xiaomi)

On the programme side, Xiaomi offers 25 wash and care options, covering specialised cycles for wool, silk, activewear, down jackets and kids’ clothes, so most daily and seasonal loads are covered. For faster chores there is a 15 minute quick wash. Steam deodorisation, fragrance care and a fresh spread function try to solve a very real home problem, which is clothes sitting inside the drum when someone forgets to unload them and then picking up odour.

The smart layer comes from Xiaomi HyperOS Connect, with the washer tying into the Mi Home app and XiaoAi voice assistant. Owners can start or stop a cycle from their phone, change modes, set a delayed start, get alerts and see how much time is left. For users already living with Xiaomi phones or smart home products, it effectively behaves like one more connected node in the same ecosystem instead of a standalone appliance.