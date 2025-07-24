Xiaomi Mijia Smart Scalp Massager Comb launched with hair health benefits- All details

Xiaomi has announced a new hair care tool dubbed “Mijia Smart Scalp Massager Comb”, which claims to promote hair health. Its primary function includes massaging the scalp and helps distribute hair serum evenly to the scalp. Currently product is launched in China with a retail price of 699 yuan. However, buyers can join the crowdfunding to get it at a lower price. While it looks like a regular comb, Xiaomi claims that its massage mechanism can provide similar movements to a human hand. Therefore, know more about what this Scalp Massager Comb has to offer.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Scalp Massager Comb: Specifications and features Xiaomi has introduced a new smart device to its Mijia collection that helps users relax and improve hair health with a smart massaging mechanism. The Mijia Smart Scalp Massager Comb comes with a dual-layer body finish that includes pearlescent paint and UV coating. The UV coating is said to give users a comfortable grip.

The comb offers features like scalp massage feel like human hand movements due to soft silicone contact points. These points rotate in circular motion to give the user a relaxing hand-like massage. The massage also features a graphene thermal liquid-conducting system with seven liquid-dispensing columns, allowing hair serums to spread evenly on the scalp.

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Scalp Massager Comb also comes with a 655nm red light module that helps maintain hair root health despite regular usage. It offers other smart controls, enabling users to connect the device with the Mi Home app. Within the app, users can choose from six different massage modes that include Gentle, Relaxing, and Energising. Furthermore, users can also customise session duration and hair care routines.

Lastly, the massage has an IPX7 rating for water resistance; therefore, it can be used for wet as well as dry scalp. In simpler terms, the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Scalp Massager Comb can help users reduce stress, stimulate blood circulation, contribute to healthy hair, and more.