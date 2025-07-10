You are probably vacuuming wrong! Check out what cleaning experts are saying

Ever met someone who looks forward to the weekend just because they want to vacuum? Yeah, us neither!

For most people, it’s a last-minute panic sweep before guests show up. For others, it’s a daily guilt-trip chore they feel they should be doing, just to stay sane.

But what if we told you that you’re probably either overdoing it or using it less frequently than you should? Well, that’s what the carpet and upholstery cleaning expert, Kiril Natov, CEO of London-based Premium Clean, says.

In a recent interview with Techradar, Kiril busted some myths on how often we need to vacuum and it turns out, there’s a sweet spot between obsessive cleaning and letting dust bunnies take over. Here’s how often you should be vacuuming:

Carpets: Twice a week

According to Natov, vacuuming your carpet twice a week is enough for most homes. "Aim to vacuum carpets at least twice a week, even if they don't appear dirty,” says Natov, who’s been in the cleaning business for 18 years. If you have pets or little ones running around, you’ll want to up that to three or more.

And it does matter what type of vacuum cleaner you are using. Natov recommends a vacuum with a beater bar or brush roller, which lifts embedded dirt from deep within carpet fibres. Choose models that offer strong suction and smart features to make the job easier.

Hard floors: Once a week

Hard floors, be it wood, tile, laminate or vinyl, might look clean longer than carpets, but that doesn’t mean they’re immune to dust, hair, or crumbs. According to Kiril Natov, a weekly vacuum session is generally enough to keep them in check.

One common mistake we all make is using the wrong vacuum head. Many upright or stick vacuums come with rotating brush rolls that are great for carpets but can scatter dirt or even scratch delicate flooring if not designed for multi-surface use. Natov recommends vacuums that let you turn off the spinning brush, or better yet, models that come with a dedicated hard floor tool, often a soft roller or felt-lined head, specifically built to glide over smooth surfaces without causing damage.

Sofas: Once a month

How often do you vacuum your couch? If your answer is "never," you're not alone. But Natov recommends giving your upholstery a proper vacuuming once a month, and every two weeks if you have pets.

Dust, crumbs, dead skin cells, and pet hair can easily settle into the fabric, making your couch a hidden hotspot for allergens. Use a mini motorised attachment, which is designed to reach tight corners and gently clean upholstery without damaging the fabric. Many modern cordless vacuums come with this handy tool. Regular cleaning not only keeps your couch fresh but also extends its life and comfort.

Lastly, how often should you clean your vacuum cleaner?

It’s easy to forget, but your vacuum needs cleaning too. A dirty vacuum can spread more dust than it picks up. Natov recommends rinsing the filters regularly, every month is a good rule of thumb, and making sure they’re completely dry before reinserting.