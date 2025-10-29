You could get into trouble if you install your security cameras here, experts warn

Modern home security cameras are smarter and more capable than ever, offering wireless installation, clear video quality and intelligent motion alerts. However, where you position them is just as important as the technology inside. A poorly placed camera can miss critical activity, annoy neighbours or even violate privacy laws. Before you install any device, experts advise avoiding certain high-risk spots that can create unnecessary trouble or reduce how well the camera protects your home.

Wrong spots to put your cameras Avoid private indoor areas Cameras are designed for safety, not surveillance of personal spaces. Bathrooms, changing areas and bedrooms are off limits because people expect privacy in these rooms. If you must add a camera in a shared home or rental situation, it must be visible, and everyone should be fully informed. Outside, it is usually acceptable to film areas like streets or sidewalks where privacy expectations are lower.

Do not aim at your neighbour’s property A camera focused on another person’s backyard or window can lead to serious disputes. Neighbours have the right to privacy inside their homes and gardens. Many security cameras allow you to set privacy zones that block the recording of certain parts of the frame. This feature can help resolve concerns if someone questions your camera’s direction.

Hidden corners are rarely the best spots People often worry about blind spots around their home. Yet most intruders choose direct entry points. Research from security companies shows that break-ins typically occur through front doors or first-floor windows. Focusing your cameras on the main entrances usually provides stronger protection and better chances of identifying intruders.

Factors to consider while installing a security camera system Keep cameras clear of obstacles Branches, tall plants, open doors or even pets can interfere with the view. You may need to trim shrubs or choose a higher placement to ensure a clean line of sight. Indoors, avoid placing cameras where they can easily be knocked over by children or animals.

Do not record through windows Glass can create constant problems. Sunlight causes glare during the day, and reflections make footage nearly unusable at night. Windows also limit what the camera can see, reducing coverage of your driveway or yard.

Avoid direct sunlight and sky glare A wide camera angle that includes too much sky can cause blown-out footage when the sun moves overhead. Continuous exposure to UV rays may also damage lenses and batteries over time. Installing cameras in shaded areas helps preserve quality and durability.

Keep cameras away from heat sources Vents, heaters, chimneys and dryer outlets can raise the temperature around a camera and cause performance issues. Heat and dust can shorten a camera’s life and weaken adhesive mounts, increasing the risk of it falling.

Height and maintenance access matter Place cameras high enough so they cannot be easily reached or tampered with. At the same time, ensure you can access the camera for cleaning or battery charging. Wide-angle cameras are effective even when installed slightly lower. Video doorbells are normally positioned around four feet above the ground.