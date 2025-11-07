You deserve clean air! Heavy discounts on air purifiers, with up to 61% off on top brands

There’s never been a smarter time to invest in cleaner indoor air. Top air purifier brands such as Philips, Winix, Honeywell, Coway, Xiaomi, Eureka Forbes, AGARO are now available with discounts up to 61%, bringing best-in-class filtration technology directly into Indian homes. These deals cover sleek WiFi-enabled models, heavy-duty HEPA machines, and allergy-certified units for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. Many use multi-stage systems, smart sensors, and app control for custom schedules and real-time air updates, while brands like Winix and Coway push for hospital-grade coverage and verified virus removal. For spaces big and small, options range from ultra-quiet portable designs to heavy-duty units tackling PM, bacteria, and odours without fuss. The current price drops mean you don’t need to compromise on performance or coverage - choose what fits your home and budget, and breathe easier every single day. Clean air isn’t optional any more - it’s necessary!

Honeywell Air Touch V1 Air Purifier delivers reliable purification for homes and offices, using a 3-in-1 filtration system - pre-filter, H13 HEPA, and activated carbon to remove 99.97% of common airborne pollutants. It handles dust, allergens, smoke, pet dander, and even PM2.5 particles efficiently for areas up to 235 sq. ft. Quiet operation ensures minimal disturbance during work or sleep. One-touch controls and a filter lifespan of up to 9,000 hours give it lasting, low-hassle appeal for clean indoor air.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is built for fast, efficient purification in larger homes and offices. The unit delivers 387 m³/hr CADR, cleaning air for spaces up to 516 sq. ft. in just 7 minutes. Its triple-layer system traps 99.99% of 0.1μm particles - smoke, allergens, viruses, and pet dander using True HEPA and activated carbon filters. Certified for allergy care, it adds negative ion tech for fresher air and connects with voice assistants and the Xiaomi app for smarter, easy monitoring.

Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) is built for robust air cleaning in mid-sized rooms up to 355 sq. ft., with world-class HEPA filtration tackling PM 0.01, germs, and virus at 99.999% efficiency. The vacuumable pre-filter, True HEPA, and deodorisation filter work in tandem for longer life, lasting up to 8,500 hours before a change is needed. Advanced 360° air intake and automated airflow tilt mean consistent purification. Seven-year motor warranty and home service add peace of mind for long-term users.

Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 is optimized for bedrooms and personal spaces up to 380 sq. ft. This unit uses a NanoProtect HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, and even PM0.003 particles. Purifies a standard room in 10 minutes with a CADR of 300 m³/h. Real-time AQI display, ultra-quiet 15dB sleep mode, and energy-saving operation (just 27W) make it ideal for night use. 360° air intake maximizes coverage and efficiency.

Honeywell Air Touch V2 is engineered for bigger homes needing thorough, reliable filtration. It features a 4-stage system - pre-filter, Nano-Silver anti-bacterial, H13 HEPA, and activated carbon, removing 99.99% of PM2.5, PM10, viruses, and VOCs. Covering 388 sq. ft. with a 250 m³/h CADR, it cycles air every 12 minutes and offers real-time PM2.5 display and timed sleep modes. Owners highlight its quiet operation, solid build, and low maintenance for year-round allergen and pollutant protection.

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 uses Surround 360° Air Intake to capture dust and odours from all directions. Its 4-stage system - pre-filter, activated carbon, True HEPA H13, and plasma removes 99.97% of ultra-fine particles, including allergens and smoke, across areas up to 480 sq. ft. It purifies 90% of air in just 10 minutes, with digital PM2.5 indicators, adjustable fan speeds, and sleep/auto modes. Owners praise its speed, digital controls, and efficiency for living rooms and larger spaces.

Philips AC0950 Smart Wifi Air Purifier is designed for modern homes up to 300 sq. ft. With 3-layer HEPA and activated carbon filtration, it removes 99.97% of dust, pollen, and PM0.003 particles. It purifies standard rooms in 12 minutes, offers real-time AQI display, and supports app-based scheduling and controls via Air+ App. The 360° bottom air intake maximizes coverage, while sleep mode and low energy use keep it efficient and quiet for bedrooms or offices. Compact and user-friendly design.

AGARO Royal Air Purifier is built for home and bedroom use, offering a 4-stage purification system with a True HEPA H13 filter, removing 99.99% of pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and PM0.1 particles. With a high CADR of 300 m³/hr, it covers medium rooms efficiently. Features include touch controls, remote operation, three fan speeds, timed shut-off (2/4/8 hours), and a sturdy build. Users value its powerful filtration, straightforward design, and reliable allergen removal for daily air quality improvement.

PHILIPS Smart Air Purifier AC3220/60 is built for large rooms, covering up to 600 sq. ft. with a strong 520 m³/h CADR. Its advanced filtration captures 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.003 microns, far beyond standard HEPA. It runs ultra-quiet thanks to SilentWings tech, and real-time AQI, temperature, and humidity sensors provide live air updates. App-based controls, energy efficiency, and sleek portability make it a top choice for homes needing quiet, high-capacity, year-round purification.

Winix Premium 5300-2 Air Purifier features 4-stage filtration with True HEPA, PlasmaWave, and activated carbon. It can capture 99.97% of viruses, bacteria, allergens, and smoke. CADR is 390 m³/h, suitable for spaces from 360 to 1065 sq. ft. It’s triple-certified (UK Allergy, ECARF, AHAM). Smart sensors auto-adjust fan speed for air quality; sleep mode delivers ultra-quiet operation. PlasmaWave tech breaks down chemicals and odours safely, with no harmful ozone. Users appreciate its robust coverage and proven allergy relief.