You don’t need latest Samsung phones to get fresh AI features: Here’s what’s coming to older Galaxy models

With smartphones being treated as mandatory yearly upgrades, most people don’t hold on to their phones as long as they possibly could. If you’re one of the very few with an old Samsung Galaxy phone, here’s some welcome news: Samsung is bringing a major AI-powered upgrade to previous-generation devices, and you won’t have to pay a rupee extra for it.

What’s this AI feature? The new features are part of the One UI 8 beta update, which is making its way to select older models. The headline addition is “Now Brief”, Samsung’s take on a daily, personalised briefing which was previously available only on the latest Galaxy S25 phones. Now Brief gives users regular updates throughout the day, including weather, calendar events, and useful reminders, all tailored to your preferences.

But it’s not just copy-paste from the S25. The feature has matured: you’ll now find reminders for where you parked your car, smart YouTube suggestions, and even an audio playback option, letting you hear your briefing instead of reading it. It’s the kind of small quality-of-life upgrade that quietly makes your day run a bit smoother.

The update is currently rolling out via the One UI 8 beta, and if all goes to plan, the stable version should arrive soon. Even better, Samsung says the upgrade is headed to handsets as far back as the Galaxy S21 series which means fans who aren’t ready to upgrade their phones yet also get support. The move sends a rather new signal from Samsung - that the company’s newer features won’t be locked away on premium models and the company seems keen to keep older device owners in the loop. In a market where tech companies often leave last year's buyers behind, it’s a welcome shift.