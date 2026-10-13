You might not need an iPad in 2026: Why Android tablets make more sense for many users

The iPad is often the default recommendation when someone asks me which tablet to buy. Apple has built a strong reputation for its tablets, and there is little doubt that they offer a polished experience. However, after using Samsung devices for years and seeing how Android tablets have evolved, I think the decision is no longer as straightforward as it once was.

For most people, a tablet is not a laptop replacement or a device for professional video editing. It is something they use to watch videos, read, take notes, attend online meetings, browse the web and occasionally get some work done. For these everyday tasks, Android tablets have become capable enough that spending more on an iPad does not automatically make sense.

Android tablet vs iPad

Feature Android tablets iPad Price Options across budgets Varies by model Entertainment Good for streaming and reading Good for streaming and reading Stylus Often included with select models Apple Pencil may cost extra Multitasking Flexible, with features such as Samsung DeX iPadOS multitasking and windowing Productivity Good for everyday work Good for everyday work Ecosystem Suits Android phone users Suits iPhone and Mac users Ideal for Value and flexibility Apple ecosystem and specific apps

Android tablets are no longer just cheaper alternatives There was a time when buying an Android tablet meant accepting compromises in software, app optimisation and overall performance. That is not necessarily the case anymore, particularly with Samsung's Galaxy Tab series.

You can get high quality displays, capable processors, stylus support and keyboard accessories across several Android tablets. Samsung's larger Galaxy Tab models also offer features such as DeX, which provides a desktop style interface for working with multiple windows. This can be useful when you want to refer to a document while writing an email or keep a browser open alongside your notes.

The iPad remains a capable tablet, but Android has closed much of the gap in hardware. For someone who mainly watches content, reads documents, takes handwritten notes and occasionally edits files, a well chosen Android tablet can deliver much of the experience they need without requiring a premium budget.

You do not need an iPad for entertainment One of the main reasons people buy tablets is to watch content on a larger screen. Whether it is watching YouTube during a commute, catching up on a series in bed or streaming a film while travelling, both Android tablets and iPads can handle these tasks comfortably.

The experience depends more on the particular tablet than the operating system. Display quality, speaker placement, brightness, battery life and supported streaming resolutions can make a bigger difference than the Apple or Android badge on the back.

This is also where Android offers more flexibility across price brackets. You can choose a tablet with a large display and capable speakers without necessarily paying for a flagship model. If your primary use involves streaming, browsing and reading, that extra spending on an iPad may be difficult to justify.

Of course, not every Android tablet offers the same experience. A cheaper model may have a dimmer display, weaker speakers or less performance headroom. It is worth comparing the actual hardware rather than assuming every Android tablet is automatically better value.

Handwritten notes and everyday productivity are covered A tablet becomes much more useful when you add a stylus. Students can annotate PDFs, professionals can mark up documents, and anyone who prefers handwriting can use a digital notebook instead of carrying multiple physical notebooks.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab range has an advantage here because several models include an S Pen in the box. With an iPad, Apple Pencil compatibility and pricing depend on the model, and the stylus may need to be purchased separately. That difference can change the overall cost of setting up a tablet for studying or work.

Both platforms support note taking, document annotation and productivity apps. The more important question is which apps you use and how you prefer to work. If you already rely on Android apps and use a Samsung phone, a Galaxy Tab can fit naturally into your existing setup.

That said, an iPad may still be the better option if your work depends on a particular iPadOS app or you already use an iPhone and Mac. The point is not that Android always wins, but that you should pay for the experience you will actually use.

Multitasking is not exclusive to the iPad People often assume that an iPad is automatically more productive because of Apple's software ecosystem. However, Android tablets have their own advantages when it comes to working with multiple apps.

Samsung DeX, for instance, can make a compatible Galaxy Tab feel closer to a desktop computer. You can work with resizable windows and a keyboard and mouse, depending on your setup. This is useful when researching a topic, referring to multiple documents or managing several browser tabs.

Apple has continued to develop iPadOS multitasking, and supported iPads offer windowing features that make them more versatile than earlier generations. The actual experience varies by model and software version, so neither platform should be judged on outdated assumptions.

For everyday tasks such as replying to emails, editing documents and looking up information, both can work well. If you regularly use a tablet as a lightweight workstation, though, it is worth trying the multitasking interface before buying. The way you switch between apps can matter more than a small difference in processing power.

The real saving is in the complete setup The price of the tablet itself is only part of the equation. A keyboard, stylus, protective case and other accessories can increase the total cost considerably.

Some Android tablets offer a stylus in the box, while keyboard accessories are available at different price points. Apple's accessory costs can also vary depending on the iPad model and the Pencil or keyboard you choose. Compare the complete setup rather than just the advertised tablet price.

You should also consider software support, storage requirements and the apps you expect to use over the next few years. A cheaper tablet that struggles with your workload is not a bargain, just as an expensive iPad is not necessarily money well spent if you only use it for streaming and reading.

So, should you buy an Android tablet instead? If you already use an Android phone, want a tablet for entertainment and everyday productivity, or need a large screen for handwritten notes, an Android tablet deserves serious consideration. You may get the display, accessories, and features you need without spending as much as you would on an iPad and its additional accessories.

An iPad still makes sense for people who depend on specific iPadOS apps, prefer Apple's ecosystem or need a particular model's performance and capabilities. For creative professionals, those differences can be decisive.

But for everyone else, the question should not be which operating system is better. It should be whether the more expensive device offers something they will genuinely use. In 2026, an iPad is still a strong tablet choice, but it is no longer the automatic choice for everyone.

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