You probably do not need Apple's most expensive MacBook, so why pay more for power you may never use?

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read moreRead less
Buying a MacBook is a personal decision, especially when you need a laptop that can handle everything from college assignments to demanding work projects. With several models available, choosing one that suits your routine without straining your budget can be tricky.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13″ Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; IndigoView Details
₹67,990
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M5 chip: AI and Apple Intelligence, 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; MidnightView Details
₹1.89L
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M5 chip: AI and Apple Intelligence, 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; SilverView Details
₹1.94L
Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 Pro chip with 18‑core CPU and 20‑core GPU: Built for AI, 41.05 cm (16.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; SilverView Details
₹3.42L
Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 Max chip with 18‑core CPU and 40‑core GPU: Built for AI, 41.05 cm (16.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 48GB Unified Memory, 2TB SSD Storage; Space BlackView Details
₹5.58L
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If you're exploring MacBooks on Amazon, this listicle breaks down five options from Apple's 2026 lineup. The aim is to help you understand what each laptop offers and choose the one that suits your workload, everyday needs, and budget.
Starting college, setting up a home workspace, or buying your first MacBook feels easier when your laptop keeps things simple. The MacBook Neo handles everyday tasks like assignments, browsing, video calls, and streaming. Its compact design makes it easy to carry, but limited memory and storage can feel restrictive as your needs grow.
- Compact 13-inch display
- 1080p webcam for video calls
- Supports Apple Intelligence
- Limited 8GB memory
- 256GB storage fills up faster
- Not ideal for demanding creative work
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
For students and professionals who carry their laptop everywhere, the 13-inch MacBook Air strikes a practical balance between portability and performance. Its lightweight design makes commuting easier, while 24GB of memory and a 1TB SSD leave room for multiple apps, projects and files. It handles creative work, though a MacBook Pro may suit more demanding tasks.
- Lightweight and easy to carry
- 24GB memory for multitasking
- Plenty of 1TB storage
- Limited port selection
- Can slow down during sustained heavy workloads
- Premium price
If you spend hours working across spreadsheets, documents and browser tabs, a larger screen can make the day feel less cramped. The 15-inch MacBook Air offers more workspace while maintaining a slim, fanless design. Its M5 chip and 1TB SSD suit everyday productivity and creative projects, though the larger body is less convenient to carry than the 13-inch model.
- Large 15.3-inch display
- Plenty of 1TB storage
- Slim, fanless design
- Less compact than the 13-inch Air
- 16GB memory may limit demanding work
- Can struggle with sustained heavy workloads
For people whose work centres on video editing, software development, or large creative projects, a laptop needs to keep up without getting in the way. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is built for these demanding workloads, pairing the M5 Pro chip with a spacious Liquid Retina XDR display. However, its size and price may be difficult to justify for everyday office work.
- Powerful M5 Pro chip
- Large, high-quality display
- 1TB storage for projects and files
- Expensive compared with the Air
- Bulky for daily commuting
- More power than basic tasks require
When your projects involve complex video edits, 3D graphics, or demanding creative software, performance bottlenecks can disrupt your workflow. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max is built for professionals who need substantial processing power, 48GB of memory and 2TB of storage. It offers plenty of headroom for demanding projects, but its high price makes it hard to justify for casual use.
- Powerful M5 Max chip and 40-core GPU
- 48GB memory for demanding workflows
- Large 2TB SSD
- Very expensive
- Heavy to carry around
- Overkill for everyday browsing and office work
The MacBook Neo is designed for everyday computing, including web browsing, document work and video calls. The MacBook Air balances portability with performance for work and creative tasks. The MacBook Pro offers more powerful chip options, an XDR display and additional connectivity, making it better suited to demanding professional workloads.
RAM affects how smoothly a MacBook handles multiple apps and memory-intensive tasks, while SSD storage determines how much space you have for files and applications. For everyday work, modest configurations may suffice. Video editing, software development and large creative projects can benefit from more memory and storage, especially when handling large files or running several demanding apps.
MacBook model
Display
Processor
GPU
|Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch
|13-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple A18 Pro
|Integrated Apple GPU
|Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
|13.6-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple M5
|Integrated Apple GPU
|Apple MacBook Air 15-inch
|15.3-inch Liquid Retina
|Apple M5
|Integrated Apple GPU
|Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M5 Pro)
|16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR
|Apple M5 Pro, 18-core CPU
|20-core GPU
|Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M5 Max)
|16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR
|Apple M5 Max, 18-core CPU
|40-core GPU
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Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more
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