You should never do this near your laptop

Some everyday desk habits feel harmless simply because they’re routine. This piece looks at one common behaviour that quietly puts laptops at risk and why the damage often shows up long after the moment has passed.

Published26 Dec 2025, 03:04 PM IST

A small change in how you set up your workspace can save your laptop from problems you won’t notice until it’s too late.
A small change in how you set up your workspace can save your laptop from problems you won’t notice until it’s too late.(AI-generated)

By Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.

AI Quick Read

Most people who work on laptops have created rhythms that work for them to get things done on a daily basis. You open your laptop and start working while sipping on your morning coffee. This becomes water by noon, and tea by evening and your mug or bottle settles into a permanent spot on the desk that’s close enough to reach without breaking focus and close enough to feel safe. Most days, nothing happens and that’s exactly why the habit sticks. Until it doesn’t.

Why liquid damage rarely looks like an accident

Liquid damage to laptops is rarely dramatic. There’s no sudden shutdown or visible spill in most cases. Mostly, it’s a few unnoticed drops such as condensation from a cold bottle or steam from a hot drink that slowly finds its way inside. Modern laptops are thin and tightly packed and leave very little room for moisture to escape once it’s in, and that’s where worries begin.

What makes this tricky is timing. A laptop can keep working for days or even weeks after exposure, creating the illusion that nothing went wrong. Meanwhile, moisture settles near connectors or the battery and corrosion begins quietly. By the time keys stop responding or charging becomes unreliable, the damage has already spread. Heat makes this worse. Laptops generate warmth under load, and pairing that with hot beverages increases the chance of condensation, especially in air-conditioned rooms. This is why so many repair stories begin with “nothing actually spilled”.

Everyday desk habits that raise the risk

Food adds another layer of trouble. Crumbs lodge under keys, block vents, and trap moisture. Sugary drinks are even less forgiving. Small splashes leave residues that interfere with electrical contacts, and cleaning them properly often means opening the laptop, something most users never do in time. There’s also a false sense of safety around newer machines. Sealed keyboards and compact designs look robust, but they make repairs harder, not easier. A minor liquid issue that once affected a single component can now mean replacing entire assemblies.

The safest habit is also the least exciting. Keep drinks off the same surface as your laptop. Not nudged to the side, not balanced just behind it. A different table if possible. Use bottles with secure lids. Pause work to drink instead of reaching across the keyboard mid-task. Laptops don’t warn you when moisture starts doing damage. They fail slowly and quietly, long after the moment that caused it. So, what should you do? Keep liquids at a distance and don’t let a normal work habit turn into an expensive repair you never saw coming.

 
 
