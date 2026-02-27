You will ditch your gas after using one of these 5 top induction cooktops and also save on power bills

For many Indian homes, gas has always felt like the safest and most familiar choice for everyday cooking. But rising LPG costs, frequent cylinder refills, and concerns around kitchen safety are pushing households to rethink their options. This is where modern induction cooktops step in. Today’s models are no longer limited to boiling water or reheating food. They are designed for daily Indian cooking—dal, sabzi, rotis, pressure cooking, and even tadka—while using electricity more efficiently.

What really makes these induction cooktops stand out is how smartly they manage power. With better heat control, minimal energy loss, and features like preset menus and auto shut-off, they help reduce unnecessary electricity consumption. The result is faster cooking, a cooler kitchen, and noticeable savings on monthly power bills. Once you experience the convenience and efficiency of the right induction cooktop, going back to gas feels unnecessary.

Top 5 induction cooktops for Indian homes

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The Hafele Magnechef Induction Cooktop is designed for Indian kitchens that value speed, safety, and precision. Powered by 2100W, it delivers fast heating while maintaining consistent temperature control for everyday cooking. The ceramic glass surface supports heavy cookware and cleans easily, reinforcing durability and hygiene. With intelligent features like auto-cook menus, vessel detection, and safety lock, it reflects Hafele’s focus on reliable engineering and user-first design.

Specifications Power Output 2100W Cooktop Surface Ceramic glass Control Type Intuitive touch control Preset Menus 10 auto-cook programs Warranty 2 years Reason to buy Fast cooking with boost and simmer modes Strong safety features including lock and vessel detection Reason to avoid Single-burner design limits multitasking Requires induction-compatible cookware

Why is this induction cooktop good for your kitchen? It combines high power, precise controls, and safety-focused features, making everyday Indian cooking faster, cleaner, and more reliable—ideal for modern kitchens with limited space and high usage.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the induction cooktop feels well built and heats efficiently. Some praised its overall performance, while others mentioned difficulty cooking items like chapati and puri. Opinions on value for money are mixed, with a few buyers feeling the price is on the higher side.

BEST INDUCTION COOKTOP

The Philips HD4995/00 Induction Cooktop is built for Indian households that face voltage fluctuations and heavy daily usage. Its 2100W power ensures quick, efficient cooking, while Triple MOV surge protection adds long-term reliability. The soft-touch control panel and 11 preset menus simplify everyday tasks, from boiling to slow cooking. Backed by extensive durability testing and a long coil warranty, it reflects Philips’ focus on safety, consistency, and trusted performance.

Specifications Power Output 2100W Preset Menus 11 cooking programs Control Panel Soft touch buttons Surge Protection Triple MOV up to 4kW Coil Warranty 3 years Reason to buy Excellent protection against voltage fluctuations Long coil warranty enhances trust and durability Reason to avoid Design feels basic compared to premium models No advanced features like keep-warm or child lock

Why is this induction cooktop good for your kitchen? It offers dependable performance, strong surge protection, and simple preset-based cooking, making it ideal for Indian kitchens that need durability, safety, and consistent results despite power fluctuations.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the induction cooktop feels premium, heats quickly, and is easy to use for Indian cooking—one even noted it boils milk in just three minutes. While many praised its strong performance and value, a few reported heating inconsistencies and long-term functionality issues.

The iBELL EMINENCE03 Induction Hob is built for high-performance kitchens that demand speed, control, and safety. With a powerful 5600W output and three heating zones, it supports multitasking and faster meal preparation.

The toughened glass surface and full-touch controls give it a premium, built-in look. Advanced safety features like auto-off, timer, and child lock reinforce trust, making it suitable for heavy-duty home or semi-commercial use.

Specifications Total Power Output 5600W Heating Zones 3 induction zones Power Levels 8-level heat control Surface Material Toughened glass Electrical Requirement 32A 2-pole MCB Reason to buy High power with multiple cooking zones Strong safety features including child lock and auto-off Reason to avoid Requires professional electrical installation Higher price compared to single-zone induction cooktops

Why is this induction cooktop good for your kitchen? It delivers fast, multi-zone cooking with precise power control and robust safety features, making it ideal for modern kitchens that handle frequent cooking and need built-in, high-capacity performance.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the product performs well and delivers good results. One buyer praised it as an excellent product with very prompt service, while another shared that the board needed replacement within eight months despite minimal daily use, though it was covered under warranty.

The Philips Viva Collection HD4938/01 Induction Cooktop is a trusted choice for everyday Indian cooking, combining 2100W power with precise sensor-touch controls. Its full glass panel offers a premium look while remaining easy to clean. Designed for safety and convenience, it features auto-off protection, cool-to-touch operation, and preset menus tailored for Indian recipes. With strong user adoption and consistent performance, it reflects Philips’ reliability in kitchen appliances.

Specifications Power Output 2100W Preset Menus 10 Indian cooking programs Control Type Sensor touch keys Timer Function 0–3 hours cooking timer Cooktop Surface Full glass panel Reason to buy Reliable performance with simple, intuitive controls Premium glass finish that is easy to clean Reason to avoid Single cooking zone limits multitasking Warranty period is shorter than some competitors

Why is this induction cooktop good for your kitchen? It offers safe, flame-free cooking with preset Indian menus, easy touch controls, and dependable performance, making it ideal for daily home use where simplicity, hygiene, and consistency matter most.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the induction cooktop looks well designed and is easy to use and clean. Some praised its performance and durability, while others reported breakdowns, glass damage, and touch sensitivity issues. Opinions on value for money are mixed, with some calling it worth buying and others feeling it’s pricey.

The Bajaj IRX 220F Infrared Induction Cooktop stands out for its versatility and affordability. With 2200W power and infrared heating technology, it works with all types of cookware, removing the need for special induction vessels. The 11 power levels and feather-touch controls allow precise cooking for everyday meals.

Features like voltage protection, digital display, and insect-resistant design make it a practical choice for Indian kitchens with fluctuating power conditions.

Specifications Power Output 2200W Heating Technology Infrared cooking Power Levels 11 adjustable levels Preset Menus 3 cooking presets Control Panel Feather touch with digital display Reason to buy Compatible with all cooking utensils Wide power range for better cooking control Reason to avoid Limited preset menus compared to rivals Average user ratings indicate mixed long-term feedback

Why is this induction cooktop good for your kitchen? It offers flexible cookware compatibility, strong power control, and essential safety features at a budget-friendly price, making it suitable for everyday Indian cooking without upgrading existing utensils.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say expectations weren’t met, with one customer reporting the glass top cracked within six months of normal use without any impact. They felt the build quality was poor for the price, leading to complete failure and disappointment over long-term reliability.

Will an induction cooktop increase my electricity bill? This is one of the biggest concerns for buyers. In reality, induction cooktops heat cookware directly, reducing heat loss. When used for daily cooking with proper power settings and presets, they often consume less electricity than expected. Compared to gas expenses and inefficient electric stoves, a good induction cooktop can actually help control overall monthly cooking costs.

Do I need special utensils to use an induction cooktop? Yes, induction cooktops work only with cookware that has a magnetic base. However, most modern stainless steel and cast-iron utensils already support induction. Many infrared or hybrid models even work with all utensils. Before buying, checking utensil compatibility avoids frustration and ensures smooth everyday cooking without replacing your entire kitchen setup.

Is induction cooking safe for everyday Indian cooking? Induction cooktops are considered safer than gas stoves because there’s no open flame. Features like auto shut-off, child lock, and cool-to-touch surfaces reduce accident risks. They also handle Indian cooking styles—boiling, frying, pressure cooking, and simmering—comfortably, making them suitable for daily use in busy households.

Factors to consider for buying an induction cooktop Power consumption and wattage: Choose a cooktop with balanced wattage and multiple power levels so it cooks fast without unnecessary electricity use during daily Indian cooking.

Cookware compatibility: Check whether the cooktop supports induction-only utensils or all cookware types, especially if you want to avoid replacing your existing pots and pans.

Preset menus and controls: Preset cooking modes and intuitive touch controls make everyday tasks like boiling, simmering, and pressure cooking easier and more consistent.

Safety features: Look for features like auto shut-off, child lock, overheat protection, and voltage control to ensure safe, worry-free cooking at home.

Build quality and warranty: A durable glass surface and a reliable warranty reflect long-term performance, especially for kitchens that use the induction cooktop daily.

Top 3 features of the best induction cooktops

Induction cooktops Total Power Output Heating Zones Power Levels Hafele Magnechef Induction Cooktop 2100W 1 Multiple presets (specific levels not listed) Philips HD4995/00 Induction Cooktop 2100W 1 Adjustable (exact levels not specified) iBELL EMINENCE03 Induction Hob 5600W 3 8 levels Philips Viva Collection HD4938/01 2100W 1 Multiple presets (exact levels not specified) Bajaj IRX 220F Infrared Induction Cooktop 2200W 1 11 levels

