You won’t be able to play PUBG on PS4 and Xbox One after November 13, here is what to do next

Still dropping into Erangel on a PS4 or Xbox One? The circle is closing. PUBG Studios has confirmed it will end support for last‑gen consoles this year, with the game only playable on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S after 13 November 2025. For a title that helped define battle royale on consoles, this is a clear pivot to focus development and performance on newer hardware.

What changes for players and when The studio says the shift is necessary to deliver a more stable gameplay environment and smoother updates on consoles. In plain terms, maintaining parity across ageing CPUs and slow storage has a cost. This move removes those bottlenecks. Your account will not be left behind. Progress, purchases, and unlocks tied to your PSN or Xbox account should carry over automatically when you sign in on a PS5 or Xbox Series console. There is no manual transfer step. PlayStation users will need to download the native PS5 version because the PS4 app remains separate and will not be playable after the cutoff.

On performance, the upgrade is meaningful. PS5 targets 1440p at 60 fps as a base, with PS5 Pro aiming for 4K at 60 fps. Xbox Series X targets 4K at 60 fps. Xbox Series S offers 1080p at 60 fps, or 1440p at 30 fps if you prefer resolution over frame rate. Expect faster loading, better asset streaming, and improved input latency, all of which matter in a competitive shooter.

If you are still on a PS4 or Xbox One, you have until mid‑November to plan an upgrade or move to PC. Watch for festive season deals on consoles and storage to soften the jump. Note that cloud saves tied to your PSN or Xbox account should carry your cosmetics and BP but it is smart to verify logins now and clear space for the PS5 build.

The upside is straightforward. Current‑gen hardware reduces stutter and pop‑in, cuts latency, and supports quicker patches. The trade‑off is costly, though the used market for PS5 and Series consoles is improving and subscription discounts often appear around big updates. If you prefer to wait, you can still play on PC, which remains supported alongside the current‑gen consoles.