You won’t believe how cheap Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaners are on Amazon Sale right now!

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.
Keeping your home spotless just got way easier and way cheaper! Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaners, known for their smart cleaning, powerful suction, and hassle-free operation, are now available at jaw-dropping discounts of up to 80% on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
EUREKA E10s 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum with bagless eco Station, auto dust draining, 4000 Pa Suction, 180-min runtime, LiDAR Navigation & Obstacle Avoidance—Ideal for pet Hair, Carpets & Hard Floors.View Details
₹24,999
Eureka NER710 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with 8000Pa suction, 5th-Gen LDS laser navigation, multi-floor mapping, 180-min runtime, 3-in-1 cleaning for pet hair, carpets & hard floors, App/Alexa support.View Details
₹18,999
Eureka J15 Pro Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with 16200Pa Suction, self-Cleaning Base, 75°C hot mop wash, Anti-Tangle Brush, AI Navigation, Edge Cleaning, Keep-Out Zones, Alexa/Google Compatible.View Details
₹74,999
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Nuo S2, 9000Pa High Suction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | LiDAR 3.0 | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | Covers 3000+ Sq. Ft. | Smart App ControlView Details
₹25,499
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (40 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App ControlView Details
₹23,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Whether you’re tackling dust, pet hair, or everyday dirt, these vacuums handle it all while saving you time and effort. Perfect for busy households, small apartments, or anyone who hates spending hours cleaning, these smart devices navigate corners, carpets, and furniture with ease.
Amazon Sale deals mean you can upgrade your cleaning routine without stretching your budget. With limited stocks and massive discounts, this is the perfect moment to invest in a robot vacuum that combines efficiency, convenience, and top-notch performance.
The EUREKA E10s 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum is a powerhouse for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors. With 4000 Pa suction, LiDAR navigation, and obstacle avoidance, it ensures precise cleaning. Its bagless eco station collects dust for up to 45 days, making maintenance effortless.
With 180-min runtime and adjustable suction levels, it tackles dirt, debris, and hair efficiently. Perfect for busy homes, the E10s is now available at an incredible 81% off during the Amazon Sale 2026.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Eureka NER710 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop is perfect for homes with pets, carpets, and hard floors. With 8000 Pa suction, 5th-gen LDS laser navigation, and multi-floor mapping, it delivers precise cleaning. Its 3-in-1 cleaning, vacuum, sweep, mop, ensures no corner is missed.
Ultra-thin design and adaptive suction make it ideal for tight spaces and delicate surfaces. Compatible with the app and Alexa, it’s a smart home essential. Grab this incredible deal at 76% off in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale!
The Eureka J15 Pro Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop is a next-level cleaning solution for carpets, hard floors, and homes with pets. Boasting 16,200 Pa suction, AI navigation, and edge-cleaning scrubExtend technology, it ensures spotless results even in corners. Its self-cleaning base with 75°C hot mop wash, anti-tangle brush, and IntelliView AI dirt recognition make maintenance effortless.
Compatible with Alexa and Google, it’s perfect for smart homes. Grab this premium robot at 63% off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale!
The Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Nuo S2 is perfect for large homes, covering 3,000+ sq. ft. with 9000 Pa suction and a 5-hour runtime. Its AI-powered LiDAR 3.0 navigation maps your home in 5 minutes for precise cleaning.
With 3S mopping, HEPA H13 filtration, and anti-collision sensors, it cleans efficiently and quietly. Voice and app control make it ideal for smart homes. Now available at 25% off during the Amazon Sale 2026, it’s a must-have for hassle-free cleaning.
The Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo offers hands-free cleaning for up to 40 days with its 2.5L self-emptying dust bin. With 7000Pa HyperSuction, 3-hour runtime, and advanced LiDAR 3.0 navigation, it delivers precise cleaning across carpets, tiles, wood, and marble. 3S mopping, HEPA H13 filtration, and voice/app control make it perfect for smart homes.
Its anti-collision sensors and quiet operation ensure hassle-free performance. Grab this deal at 26% off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale!
The Eureka Forbes SMARTCLEAN Fully Automatic Robot Vacuum & Mop offers total hands-free cleaning with a 3L dust bag lasting up to 50 days. With 7000Pa HyperSuction, AI TRU Virtual Sensor, LiDAR 3.0 navigation, hot water mop wash, and hot air drying, it delivers spotless floors and hassle-free maintenance.
Advanced deep mopping, auto hair cutting, HEPA filtration, and app/voice control make it perfect for smart homes. Grab this premium robot at 23% off during the Amazon Sale 2026!
The Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin S2 delivers 65 days of hands-free cleaning with a 4L self-emptying dust bin. With 9000Pa suction, 5-hour runtime, and AI-powered LiDAR 3.0 navigation, it cleans large homes efficiently. Its 3S mopping, HEPA H13 filtration, and quiet operation ensure spotless floors without disturbance.
Voice and app control make it perfect for smart homes. Now available at 29% off during the Amazon Sale 2026, it’s ideal for hassle-free, deep cleaning across all floor types.
The Eureka Forbes SmartClean 5000Pa HyperSuction Robot Vacuum makes cleaning effortless with a 4L self-emptying dust bin lasting up to 65 days. Its 5000Pa suction, 5-hour runtime, and AI-powered LiDAR 3.0 navigation ensure deep cleaning across all floors.
Features like 3S mopping, HEPA H13 filtration, quiet operation, and app/voice control make it perfect for busy homes. Don’t miss this deal, grab it at 29% off during the Amazon Sale 2026 for smart, hands-free cleaning.
Robot vacuum cleaner vs cordless vacuum cleaners and best options to buy during Amazon Sale 2026
Vacuum cleaners for floor, carpets and sofas are at up to 85% discount and that too from top brands with modern features
Portronics MopCop 4 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner review: I used it at home and in the car, not for deep cleaning
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.