You’ll never ignore dirty earbuds and headphones again after reading this

You know that moment when your favourite song suddenly sounds dull? Or when one earbud stops charging or working, and you blame the manufacturer? Maybe before pointing fingers at the brand for once, it’s worth checking something much simpler, which is how dirty they’ve become.

We use them at the gym, while travelling, at work, and sometimes for hours every day. They sit inside or against our ears, picking up sweat, oil, and dirt. Over time, that buildup can affect both your ears and your device’s performance.

Earwax, dust, and moisture can easily clog tiny speaker holes or damage delicate parts. If left dirty for too long, earbuds may stop charging properly or produce muffled sound. Not to mention, unclean earbuds can push bacteria right into your ears, increasing the chances of irritation or ear infections. So giving them a regular clean is just as important as checking the volume.

Why keeping your headphones and earbuds clean actually matters When earbuds, headphones, or even hearing aids collect dirt and bacteria, that grime gets pushed right back into our ears. And that’s where problems can start.

Audiologist Lachelle Lazarus from the University of Maryland Medical Center explains that simply wearing earbuds isn’t dangerous on its own. The real issue is when we keep using them without cleaning. If you’re someone who listens to music or takes calls through earbuds daily, she recommends wiping them down regularly to stop bacteria from building up.

Earbuds that sit inside the ear canal can make things even trickier. They create a warm and slightly damp space, the perfect environment for germs to grow. Over-ear headphones might not sit inside the ear, but they’re not completely safe from buildup either. Sweat, skin oils, hair products like shampoo or conditioner, and even sunscreen can collect on the cushions. So cleaning them is not only about hygiene but also about comfort, sound quality, and the long life of your favourite audio gear.

Cleaning your earbuds: step-by-step What you’ll need: A small cup of warm water mixed with a tiny drop of mild soap, a soft toothbrush or cotton swab, a microfiber cloth, and a dry tissue or paper towel.

Avoid sensors, focus on hard plastic and silicone parts Take the earbuds out of their case. Lightly dip your cleaning tool in the soapy solution and gently wipe the silicone tips, mesh areas, and plastic surfaces. Avoid scrubbing the sensors or placing earbuds under running water, even if they’re water-resistant. A quick wipe is enough to remove grime without causing internal damage.

Rinse your cloth or swab with clean water, wipe again to remove any leftover soap, and then pat them dry. Let them air-dry completely before placing them back in the case, so moisture doesn’t sneak inside the electronics.

Don’t forget the charging case Cases collect dust, pocket lint, and bits of wax that fall off the earbuds. Use a dry toothbrush or cotton swab to lift out loose dirt from the bottom and around the charging pins. If needed, use a slightly damp tool — but always keep liquids away from the metal connectors. The case should be fully dry before you put the earbuds back.

Cleaning over-ear headphones What you’ll need: Warm water with mild soap, a microfiber cloth, a soft brush, and patience.

Remove the ear cushions if you can Some brands let you pop the pads off easily. If that’s possible, take them off to clean more thoroughly. If not, be gentle and avoid letting any water seep into the earcups where the speakers are.

Wipe only the outer material Use a lightly damp cloth to clean the leather or foam cushions and the plastic headband. Over-ear models usually aren’t water-tested, so keep the cleaning surface just slightly moist. Allow everything to dry fully before reassembling or wearing them again.