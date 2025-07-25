You’ll never worry about leaving your PC unlocked again, Microsoft’s phone app just solved it

It’s easy to take for granted that your computer stays exactly where you left it, safe and locked. But what happens when you’re halfway across town and you suddenly wonder if your work laptop is still wide open on your desk? Those moments can really make your heart race. Microsoft, though, seems to understand corporate stress, considering mass layoffs at the company. And their latest tweak to the Link to Windows app feels very much like a response to the small yet real worries that follow us out the door.

Connecting your phone and Windows PC For years, plenty of us have used the Link to Windows or Phone Link app to move photos around or send quick messages without switching devices. It’s handy for checking texts on your PC or pulling up screenshots fast. Now, the app adds a genuinely useful security layer: the power to lock your Windows PC with nothing more than a tap on your Android phone. There’s no drama, no big learning curve. Just a simple safety net that could actually spare you some serious trouble.

Say you’re heading out for coffee and your mind is all over the place. Maybe you left your PC running by mistake. With this update, you can grab your phone, open the app and hit lock. A small effort, but one that could matter. No need to rely on remembering later, or on automatic timeouts that may or may not work the way you’d expect.

The feature isn’t just about remote locking. You get a better look at what’s happening with your PC even when you’re not in front of it. The app gives you things like battery status and Wi-Fi connection at a glance, which is great if you’re heading back and want to check if it’s still on or online. Set-up has been made easier too, you’re no longer forced to wrestle with both devices at once to get them talking to each other.

It’s true that Windows already had an automatic lock if you wandered too far away with your phone in your pocket. That works most of the time. But life rarely sticks to tidy routines. The remote lock is more direct. It gives you control whether you’re at your neighbour’s house, stuck in a meeting, or on a crowded metro.

