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Your AC can do more than cool the room: These features are useful during the monsoon

From reducing indoor humidity to keeping the AC cleaner, these features can help you get more out of your air conditioner during the monsoon.

Published21 Jul 2026, 05:26 PM IST
These AC features can make your home more comfortable during the monsoon.
These AC features can make your home more comfortable during the monsoon.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Most people think of an air conditioner as a summer appliance, but it can be just as useful during the monsoon. While temperatures may drop after rainfall, high humidity can make your home feel warmer and more uncomfortable than the weather suggests. Simply opening the windows isn't always enough, especially when it rains for days at a time.

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The good news is that many modern air conditioners come with features that are designed to do more than just cool the room. Some can help reduce excess humidity, others improve indoor air quality or make the AC easier to maintain during damp weather. If you're planning to buy a new air conditioner or already own one, these are the features worth paying attention to this monsoon.

Monsoon problems and the AC features that can help

Common problemAC featureWhy it matters
Rooms feel sticky even after coolingDry ModeRemoves excess moisture to improve comfort.
Musty smell from the indoor unitSelf CleanHelps reduce moisture and keeps the indoor unit cleaner.
Dust and allergens indoorsAir filtration systemFilters airborne particles for cleaner indoor air.
Long hours of AC useInverter compressorDelivers better efficiency while maintaining comfort.
Frequent power cutsAuto RestartRestores previous settings automatically when power returns.

Dry Mode: The feature made for humid weather

If there's one feature that deserves more attention during the monsoon, it's Dry Mode. Many people continue using Cool Mode throughout the rainy season without realising that the discomfort often comes from humidity rather than high temperatures. That's why lowering the temperature doesn't always make the room feel better. It can simply make the room colder while the air still feels damp.

Dry Mode is designed to remove excess moisture from the air without aggressively cooling the room. As humidity drops, the room starts feeling fresher, less sticky and much more comfortable. This feature is particularly useful on days when it's raining continuously and the temperature is pleasant, but the air still feels heavy. Using Dry Mode can also reduce the need to constantly adjust the thermostat, making it one of the most practical AC features during the monsoon.

Self Clean: A small feature that can make a big difference

The monsoon doesn't just affect your home. It also creates the perfect conditions for moisture to remain inside your air conditioner after it has been switched off. Over time, this moisture can encourage mould, bacteria and unpleasant odours inside the indoor unit, especially if the AC is used regularly throughout the rainy season.

A Self Clean feature helps tackle this by drying the moisture left inside the unit after operation. Many air conditioners automatically run the fan for a short period before shutting down completely, helping keep internal components cleaner. While regular servicing is still important, this feature can reduce moisture build-up between maintenance visits and help the AC continue delivering fresh airflow throughout the season.

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Air filtration: Cleaner air while staying indoors

Heavy rainfall often means windows stay closed for longer, limiting natural ventilation around the home. At the same time, humidity can encourage mould spores and other airborne particles that affect indoor air quality. If you're spending more time indoors during the rainy season, the quality of the air circulating around the room becomes even more important.

Many modern air conditioners now include HD filters, PM2.5 filters or antibacterial filters that help capture dust, pollen and other fine particles before the air is circulated back into the room. While these systems don't replace a dedicated air purifier, they can still improve indoor air quality and create a more comfortable environment during the monsoon. This feature can be particularly useful for households with children, elderly family members or anyone who experiences seasonal allergies.

Inverter compressor: Better comfort with lower electricity use

Many people associate inverter technology with lower electricity bills, but its benefits go beyond energy savings. During the monsoon, the cooling requirement changes throughout the day as temperatures rise and fall after rainfall. An inverter compressor automatically adjusts its speed based on the room's cooling needs instead of constantly switching on and off.

This allows the air conditioner to maintain a more consistent indoor temperature while using electricity more efficiently. It's particularly useful if you keep the AC running for longer periods during humid weather or frequently switch between Dry Mode and Cool Mode. Over time, inverter technology can also reduce wear on the compressor while delivering quieter operation.

Auto Restart: One less thing to worry about

Power cuts are not uncommon during heavy rain and thunderstorms. When electricity returns, many older air conditioners remain switched off until someone turns them on again. This can be inconvenient, especially at night or while you're away from home.

An Auto Restart feature remembers the previous settings before the power cut and restores them automatically once electricity is back. That means your preferred mode, temperature and fan speed are ready without any manual input. While it may not be the first feature people look for when buying an AC, it becomes surprisingly useful during the monsoon when power interruptions are more likely.

Factors to consider before buying an AC for the monsoon

  • Prioritise useful features: Dry Mode, Self Clean and inverter technology often provide more value than cosmetic smart features.
  • Don't overlook maintenance: Features like Self Clean help, but regular servicing and filter cleaning are still important.
  • Choose the right capacity: An appropriately sized AC performs better at managing both cooling and humidity.
  • Check the energy rating: If you use the AC regularly during both summer and monsoon, an energy-efficient model can reduce running costs.
  • Think about your environment: Homes in coastal or highly humid regions are likely to benefit more from humidity-focused features.

The research and expertise

I have been reviewing consumer technology products for years and regularly test air conditioners across different price segments. For this article, I focused on features that provide practical benefits during the monsoon rather than simply highlighting premium specifications. I also analysed customer reviews and manufacturer information to understand how these features perform in everyday use before selecting them for this article.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesYour AC can do more than cool the room: These features are useful during the monsoon
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FAQs
On humid days, Dry Mode is often the better choice because it focuses on removing excess moisture from the air instead of simply lowering the temperature.
No. Self Clean helps reduce moisture and dirt inside the indoor unit, but professional servicing and filter cleaning are still recommended.
Yes. Most air conditioners naturally remove some moisture while cooling, and Dry Mode is specifically designed to reduce indoor humidity more effectively.
They can improve indoor air quality by trapping dust and other particles, but they are not a replacement for a dedicated air purifier with a HEPA filter.
Yes. An inverter compressor adjusts its speed based on cooling demand, helping maintain comfort more efficiently during changing weather conditions.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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