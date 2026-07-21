Your AC can do more than cool the room: These features are useful during the monsoon

Most people think of an air conditioner as a summer appliance, but it can be just as useful during the monsoon. While temperatures may drop after rainfall, high humidity can make your home feel warmer and more uncomfortable than the weather suggests. Simply opening the windows isn't always enough, especially when it rains for days at a time.

The good news is that many modern air conditioners come with features that are designed to do more than just cool the room. Some can help reduce excess humidity, others improve indoor air quality or make the AC easier to maintain during damp weather. If you're planning to buy a new air conditioner or already own one, these are the features worth paying attention to this monsoon.

Monsoon problems and the AC features that can help

Common problem AC feature Why it matters Rooms feel sticky even after cooling Dry Mode Removes excess moisture to improve comfort. Musty smell from the indoor unit Self Clean Helps reduce moisture and keeps the indoor unit cleaner. Dust and allergens indoors Air filtration system Filters airborne particles for cleaner indoor air. Long hours of AC use Inverter compressor Delivers better efficiency while maintaining comfort. Frequent power cuts Auto Restart Restores previous settings automatically when power returns.

Dry Mode: The feature made for humid weather If there's one feature that deserves more attention during the monsoon, it's Dry Mode. Many people continue using Cool Mode throughout the rainy season without realising that the discomfort often comes from humidity rather than high temperatures. That's why lowering the temperature doesn't always make the room feel better. It can simply make the room colder while the air still feels damp.

Dry Mode is designed to remove excess moisture from the air without aggressively cooling the room. As humidity drops, the room starts feeling fresher, less sticky and much more comfortable. This feature is particularly useful on days when it's raining continuously and the temperature is pleasant, but the air still feels heavy. Using Dry Mode can also reduce the need to constantly adjust the thermostat, making it one of the most practical AC features during the monsoon.

Self Clean: A small feature that can make a big difference The monsoon doesn't just affect your home. It also creates the perfect conditions for moisture to remain inside your air conditioner after it has been switched off. Over time, this moisture can encourage mould, bacteria and unpleasant odours inside the indoor unit, especially if the AC is used regularly throughout the rainy season.

A Self Clean feature helps tackle this by drying the moisture left inside the unit after operation. Many air conditioners automatically run the fan for a short period before shutting down completely, helping keep internal components cleaner. While regular servicing is still important, this feature can reduce moisture build-up between maintenance visits and help the AC continue delivering fresh airflow throughout the season.

Air filtration: Cleaner air while staying indoors Heavy rainfall often means windows stay closed for longer, limiting natural ventilation around the home. At the same time, humidity can encourage mould spores and other airborne particles that affect indoor air quality. If you're spending more time indoors during the rainy season, the quality of the air circulating around the room becomes even more important.

Many modern air conditioners now include HD filters, PM2.5 filters or antibacterial filters that help capture dust, pollen and other fine particles before the air is circulated back into the room. While these systems don't replace a dedicated air purifier, they can still improve indoor air quality and create a more comfortable environment during the monsoon. This feature can be particularly useful for households with children, elderly family members or anyone who experiences seasonal allergies.

Inverter compressor: Better comfort with lower electricity use Many people associate inverter technology with lower electricity bills, but its benefits go beyond energy savings. During the monsoon, the cooling requirement changes throughout the day as temperatures rise and fall after rainfall. An inverter compressor automatically adjusts its speed based on the room's cooling needs instead of constantly switching on and off.

This allows the air conditioner to maintain a more consistent indoor temperature while using electricity more efficiently. It's particularly useful if you keep the AC running for longer periods during humid weather or frequently switch between Dry Mode and Cool Mode. Over time, inverter technology can also reduce wear on the compressor while delivering quieter operation.

Auto Restart: One less thing to worry about Power cuts are not uncommon during heavy rain and thunderstorms. When electricity returns, many older air conditioners remain switched off until someone turns them on again. This can be inconvenient, especially at night or while you're away from home.

An Auto Restart feature remembers the previous settings before the power cut and restores them automatically once electricity is back. That means your preferred mode, temperature and fan speed are ready without any manual input. While it may not be the first feature people look for when buying an AC, it becomes surprisingly useful during the monsoon when power interruptions are more likely.

Factors to consider before buying an AC for the monsoon Prioritise useful features: Dry Mode, Self Clean and inverter technology often provide more value than cosmetic smart features.

Don't overlook maintenance: Features like Self Clean help, but regular servicing and filter cleaning are still important.

Choose the right capacity: An appropriately sized AC performs better at managing both cooling and humidity.

Check the energy rating: If you use the AC regularly during both summer and monsoon, an energy-efficient model can reduce running costs.

Think about your environment: Homes in coastal or highly humid regions are likely to benefit more from humidity-focused features. The research and expertise I have been reviewing consumer technology products for years and regularly test air conditioners across different price segments. For this article, I focused on features that provide practical benefits during the monsoon rather than simply highlighting premium specifications. I also analysed customer reviews and manufacturer information to understand how these features perform in everyday use before selecting them for this article.

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