Your air fryer overworked during the holidays! Here’s how to deep clean it in easy steps

The holiday season is over, and your kitchen has probably been through a whirlwind of festive cooking. From crispy fries and roasted veggies to cheesy snacks and desserts, your air fryer has worked overtime. But after all those holiday feasts, it might be looking greasy and tired. As we welcome the New Year, it’s the perfect time to give your air fryer the care it deserves. A proper deep clean will not only restore its appearance but also ensure it continues cooking your favourite meals perfectly.

Cool down and clean the exterior Before you start, make sure your air fryer is completely cool and unplugged. Warm elements can burn you, and cleaning while it’s hot can damage the appliance. For the exterior, soak a soft cloth in warm, soapy water and gently wipe down the surface. Avoid harsh sprays or chemicals, which could harm the finish or leave residues that release fumes when the fryer heats up next time. Finish by buffing the exterior dry with a clean cloth.

Tackle the basket and removable parts The basket and trays usually take the brunt of holiday messes, and many air fryers make this easier with removable, non-stick components. If large bits of food are stuck, soak the basket in warm water with dish soap and gently loosen residue using a wooden spatula, metal utensils can scratch the coating. Dishwasher-safe parts can also save time, but make sure to remove big crumbs first to avoid clogging the dishwasher.

Clean the nooks and crannies Crumbs and grease can hide in tricky areas like the heating element and fan. A soft, unused toothbrush is perfect for gently cleaning these spots. If your air fryer still smells like last night’s feast, rub the inside with a sliced lemon and rinse afterwards. This natural hack helps neutralise odours without harsh chemicals.

Dry and store properly After cleaning, make sure your air fryer is completely dry before storing it. Moisture left inside can lead to odours, corrosion, or bacterial growth. Paper or silicone liners can reduce future mess, but ensure they don’t touch the heating element or block airflow. Store your fryer in a dry, ventilated spot to keep it fresh and ready for the next round of cooking.