Your air fryer’s coating could be putting your health at risk! Here’s how to check

If there’s one kitchen appliance that has made everyone’s life easier, that’s an air fryer. They handle everything from frozen fries to quick weekday dinners and even late-night “I need something crispy” snacks. But like anything that suddenly gets too popular, the internet starts throwing warnings at it. This time, it’s the classic question: could your air fryer be toxic?

Let’s break it down without the panic.

Why people are worried A lot of the worry comes from what the air fryer is made of. Most models use a mix of plastic, stainless steel, ceramic and non-stick coatings. The last one caused the online chaos.

Many older or cheaper appliances used Teflon, or PTFE. This coating can degrade at very high temperatures and potentially release chemicals that you absolutely don’t want floating around your kitchen. These are often called “forever chemicals” and studies have linked them to problems like high blood pressure, cholesterol and even increased cancer risk.

It sounds alarming, but there is more to the story.

What about plastic parts? Another thing people worry about is plastic melting. Most plastic in air fryers is used on the outside, not the part touching your food. So, unless you’ve accidentally placed something plastic inside the basket, you don’t need to panic. Where you should be careful is with liners. Those quick-cleanup plastic liners trending on social media are not safe for high heat. Stick to silicone liners or materials labelled safe for air fryers.

Brands are listening to you! Here’s something reassuring. Many popular brands have already shifted away from Teflon. Most new models use ceramic or other safer non-stick coatings that hold up better over time. Before you buy an air fryer, check the product description. Brands usually list the materials clearly so you know what you’re paying for.

When your air fryer becomes unsafe Even the safest coating won’t last forever. If you use your air fryer every day, scratches or chips will eventually appear inside the basket. This is the moment you need to retire it. A damaged coating makes it easier for tiny flakes or chemicals to end up in your food. It can also spread inside your home, where kids and pets can be exposed.