Your Amazon Echo does more than tell the time: 5 features you haven’t tried yet

“Hey Alexa, what’s the time?”, “Echo, set an alarm for 6 AM”. Are you also using your Amazon Echo for these limited tasks only? If yes, then you are losing out on a lot of interesting features this tiny device offers.

Amazon Echo devices offer several practical tools that remain hidden in the background. From easy music control to home safety, these features can make daily life smoother and more convenient. Here are five functions that you can start using right away.

1. Move your music room to room It can break the mood when you leave a room and the music stops. So this particular feature is for people who have multiple Echo speakers at home. With Alexa Cast, you can shift your audio to another Echo speaker in seconds.

To do this,

Open the Amazon Music app, tap the song at the bottom of the screen.

Then, select the cast icon and pick the device you want the song to play on.

You can also do this inside the Alexa app by choosing your playlist and selecting the target speaker.

It works across multiple Echo devices, so the music follows you around the home.

2. Extra protection with Alexa Emergency Assist Home security is a concern for anyone who spends long hours at work or travels often or has kids alone at home. Alexa Emergency Assist helps keep an ear on your home. The service listens for signs of trouble like the sound of glass breaking, and gives you a direct way to request emergency help through your Echo. However, it is a paid feature, with monthly or yearly plans for Prime and non-Prime users. You can check out subscriptions on the Alexa app on your phone.

3. Thank your delivery driver Most Amazon deliveries arrive without any chance to interact with the person who brought them to your door. Alexa offers a way to show appreciation to your delivery partner. If you say “Alexa, thank my driver,” the last Amazon delivery person assigned to your order receives a note of thanks. A small gesture that still feels meaningful. Try it out!

4. Quick shopping through voice Running low on essentials? No time to go out for grocery shopping? Alexa has got you covered here as well. You can use Alexa to purchase everyday items, from cleaning supplies to snacks.

How to shop on Amazon using Alexa

Open the Alexa app on your phone

Go to More > Settings > Account Settings

Tap Voice Purchasing. Select Purchase Controls and choose who can make purchases through your Echo

To order an item, say a command like: “Alexa, I’d like to buy toothpaste.”

Alexa adds the item to your cart and asks you to confirm before placing the order

For added security, set a PIN in the same Voice Purchasing settings so only approved users can buy through your device

5. Find your misplaced phone If you are someone who keeps their phone somewhere, forgets where you kept it and now its lost. Well, phones tend to disappear into couch cushions and under blankets far too often. You can ask Alexa to call your phone. But if your phone’s on silent mode, it can ruin that plan. The Find My Phone skill in the Alexa app solves the problem by triggering an alert. It acts like a reliable digital locator when you are in a hurry.