Your coffee machine could be a bacterial breeding ground: How to keep it clean

We clean our kitchen sinks, gas stove and countertops because we know how messy they get. But the handy coffee machine that fuels our mornings rarely gets the same attention. From South Indian filter coffee makers to fancy espresso machines and travel mugs, moisture and leftover coffee grounds create a perfect space for germs to grow.

Researchers have found harmful bacteria like E. coli and Staphylococcus thriving inside poorly maintained brewing equipment. That means your comforting cup could be hiding a not-so-comforting secret. With a few simple cleaning habits and the right products, you can keep your daily coffee safe and tasting great.

Signs your coffee maker is a germ magnet Bitter or sour coffee taste

Mouldy smell from water tank

Brownish buildup around filter parts

Cloudy milk foam/clogs in wand Spot any of these in your coffee mug or coffee machine? You need to clean immediately.

1. Descaler tablets or liquid for deep cleaning Most Indian homes receive hard water and it leaves behind limescale inside boilers, pipes and heating elements. Combined with sticky coffee oils, this buildup becomes a major breeding ground for bacteria and affects the taste of your brew. Use a coffee-specific descaler once every two to four weeks. Brands like De’Longhi, Urnex and Caffetto are easily available online in India.

• Best suited for: Espresso machines and fully automatic coffee makers

• Avoid relying only on vinegar because it can leave a strong smell and unwanted residue in your coffee

2. Gentle dish soap for everyday cleaning Daily cleaning prevents dried milk, grounds and oils from settling into crevices. A fragrance-free dishwashing liquid is ideal for milk pitchers, reusable coffee mugs, drip trays and stainless steel filters. Washing immediately after use is key to stopping bacteria buildup.

• Widely available options: Pril, Palmolive fragrance-free and Godrej Ezee (for delicate parts)

3. Non-scratch sponges for sensitive surfaces Metal scrubbers can scratch non-stick coatings and polished steel surfaces commonly found in coffee machines. Choose a soft, non-abrasive sponge that can handle milk wands and removable parts without damage.

• Example: Scotch-Brite non-scratch sponge

4. Steam wand and group head brushes Milk deposits inside steam wands are among the leading causes of bacterial growth in espresso machines. A narrow cleaning brush helps reach deep inside. Regular brushing also ensures smooth water flow through the group head and portafilter holes.

• Look for barista tool kits from Kaff and Cafemasy online in India

5. Grinder brush for coffee burrs Old coffee grounds become stale, attract moisture and can develop mould. Cleaning the burrs every two to three days removes trapped oils and prevents a burnt taste in espresso or filter coffee.

• Soft-bristle grinder brushes are inexpensive and widely available

6. Bottle and straw brush for travel coffee mugs Insulated tumblers and leak-proof lids are popular in India, but they also trap moisture in hard-to-wash areas. A narrow bottle brush with a detachable straw cleaner ensures there is no hidden bacterial film left behind.

• Best used after every outing

7. Drying rack to avoid recontamination Washing is only half the job. If clean parts are kept in a wet sink, they quickly pick up more germs. A stainless-steel dish drying rack gives every component, from filter baskets to cups, proper ventilation for hygienic air drying.