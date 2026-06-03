Your fitness tracker isn't enough: 7 smartwatches that help you monitor heart rate more accurately

If you are still using a basic fitness tracker to monitor your health, you might be missing out on the complete picture. Fitness bands are great for counting daily steps and tracking activity, but they often miss out on the factors that matter the most - accurate heart rate monitoring. Whether you are facing sudden spikes in stress or you're trying to optimise your workouts, an accurate heart rate monitoring feature can make a meaningful difference in your life and help you manage your overall health better. This is where modern smartwatches become important.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Advertisement

The new age smartwatches are equipped with advanced sensors, including multi-channel LED arrays and electrical heart sensors (ECG), improved algorithms, and powerful health-tracking features that deliver more accurate heart rate measurements. So, if you are planning to buy a new smartwatch or upgrade to a new one, here are the best smartwatches with heart rate monitoring systems for you. Before that, let's take a quick look at the features you need to consider while buying a smartwatch.

Factors to consider while buying a smartwatch - Display: AMOLED and OLED screens are more vibrant that standard LCD screens, but they also drain battery faster. Also look for Always-on-Display for checking the time quickly. But this feature drains battery quickly.

- Battery: This will vary with the use case. Feature heavy watches like the ones from Apple and Samsung will last for around two days, while endurance focused models like the ones by Garmin can last for more than a week. Also look for quick charge or fast charging support.

Advertisement

- Connectivity: Choose between a cellular or a non-cellular models based on your needs. Also look for built-in GPS for mobile-free usage.

- Smart Features: Look for NFC Payments-based apps like Apple Pay, Google Wallet or Garmin Pay. Also look for Android or iOS compatibility while buying a third-party watch.

- Health Tracking Features: Look for features like heart rate tracking, blood oxygen level, sleep and stress tracking and safety features like fall detection and crash detection.

Best smartwatches with heart rate monitors

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic combines a premium design with advanced health and fitness tracking features. It gets a bright Super AMOLED display that delivers sharp visuals, deep blacks, and vibrant colours. Powering the watch is Samsung's advanced 3nm processor, which ensures smooth navigation, faster app launches, and efficient multitasking. Health tracking is a major highlight, with features such as continuous heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood oxygen tracking, sleep analysis, body composition measurement, vascular load tracking, and personalized wellness insights. The watch also supports AI-powered fitness coaching, dual-frequency GPS, and advanced workout tracking.

Specifications Display 1.34-inch Super AMOLED Display, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Up to 3000 nits brightness Processor Samsung Exynos W1000 3nm Processor Battery 445mAh, up to 30 hours of run time Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Dual-Frequency GPS, LTE Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Vascular Load Monitoring, Energy Score, Stress Tracking Smart Features Wear OS, Galaxy AI, Google Gemini Integration, Smart Replies, Voice Assistant, App Ecosystem, NFC Payments, Running Coach Reason to buy Premium design Smooth and reliable performance Good health tracking features Reason to avoid Low battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to be a top-tier product with nice features and good appearance, particularly appreciating its stainless steel shiny look. The functionality receives positive feedback.

Advertisement

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its features and premium looks.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 combines premium design, advanced Fitbit-powered health tracking features, and Google's smart ecosystem in a sleek wearable package. Its AMOLED LTPO Actua display delivers vibrant colours, deep contrast, and excellent colour accuracy thanks to DCI-P3 colour support, while the 2,000-nit peak brightness ensures excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. Powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and a dedicated Cortex-M33 co-processor, the Pixel Watch 3 delivers smooth performance, responsive navigation, and efficient power management. Health tracking is one of its biggest strengths, featuring continuous heart-rate monitoring, ECG support, blood oxygen tracking, skin temperature sensing, sleep analysis, readiness scores, and advanced Fitbit fitness insights. With up to 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display enabled and up to 36 hours in Battery Saver mode.

Advertisement

Specifications Display 41mm/45mm AMOLED LTPO Actua Display, 320 PPI, DCI-P3 Colour Support, Always-On Display, Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + Cortex-M33 Co-Processor Battery 307mAh (41mm) / 420mAh (45mm) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), GPS Health Tracking Features Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Tracking, Skin Temperature Tracking, cEDA Stress Tracking, Readiness Score, Cardio Load Monitoring Smart Features Wear OS 5, Google Assistant, Google Wallet, Google Maps, Fitbit Integration, Running Coach, Google AI-Powered Insights, Call & Notification Support Reason to buy Premium design Smooth performance Good health tracking features Seamless ecosystem integration Reason to avoid Low battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this smartwatch for its premium design, comfortable fit, accurate heart-rate tracking, detailed sleep insights, and smooth software experience. Many users appreciate the Fitbit-powered health ecosystem, responsive performance and easy access to Google apps.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features and premium looks.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 11 continues Apple's tradition of blending premium design with industry-leading health and fitness tracking. Its advanced Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display delivers exceptional brightness, deep contrast, and highly accurate colours, making notifications, fitness metrics, and apps easy to view even under direct sunlight. Powered by Apple's latest S11 SiP processor, the watch offers smooth performance, faster app launches, and improved power efficiency. Health monitoring remains a key highlight, with advanced heart rate tracking, ECG support, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, cycle tracking, fall detection, and fitness insights powered by watchOS.

Specifications Display Always-On Retina LTPO OLED Display, Edge-to-Edge Design, Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness Processor Apple S11 SiP Battery Up to 18 Hours Standard Use Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, LTE Health Tracking Features Optical Heart Rate Sensor, ECG App, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Cycle Tracking, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing Smart Features watchOS, Siri, Apple Pay, Notifications, Calls, Messages, Fitness+, Emergency SOS, App Store Support Reason to buy Premium design Smooth performance Good health tracking features Reason to avoid Daily charging required

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this smartwatch for its premium build quality, smooth performance, responsive touchscreen, and accurate health-tracking features. Many users appreciate the watch's heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep insights, and seamless connectivity with the Apple ecosystem.

Advertisement

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features, performance and premium looks.

The boAt Wave Sigma 3 Curv is designed for users who want a stylish smartwatch without stretching their budget. Its standout feature is the large 2.01-inch 3D curved HD display that creates an immersive viewing experience while making notifications, fitness stats, and calls easier to read. With up to 500 nits brightness, the display remains visible outdoors and delivers vibrant colours and good contrast for everyday use. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and SpO₂ measurement. Backed by a 320mAh battery that can last up to 10 days under typical usage, the Wave Sigma 3 Curv offers a strong combination of style, smart features, and battery life at an affordable price point.

Advertisement

Specifications Display 2.01-inch (5.33 cm) Curved HD TFT Display, 240 × 296 Resolution, Up to 500 Nits Brightness Processor Optimized Smartwatch Chipset Battery 320mAh Battery, Up to 10 Days Runtime, Magnetic Charging Connectivity Bluetooth v5.4, Bluetooth Calling, Android & iOS Compatibility Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Activity Tracking Smart Features Bluetooth Calling, Functional Crown, Customizable Watch Faces, Notifications, Voice Features, Multiple Sports Modes, IP-Rated Protection Reason to buy Good build quality Decent mix of features Long battery life Value for money Reason to avoid Some users report button issues after extended use

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to be the best smartwatch with an elegant metallic design and long battery life. They appreciate its health monitoring features. They also like its long battery life and Bluetooth calling feature.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its pocket friendly design and long battery life.

Advertisement

The Noise Pro 6R is a premium-looking smartwatch that combines modern aesthetics with advanced smart and health-tracking capabilities. Its AMOLED display delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent contrast for an immersive viewing experience. Powered by an optimized smartwatch chipset, the Pro 6R offers smooth navigation and responsive performance. Health-focused users benefit from continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and fitness tracking. This watch also gets Bluetooth calling and emergency SOS features along with a long battery life.

Specifications Display AMOLED Display, Round Dial Design, Always-On Display Support, High Brightness Processor Optimized Smartwatch Chipset Battery Up to 7 Days Battery Life Connectivity Bluetooth Calling, Bluetooth Connectivity, Android & iOS Compatibility Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women's Health Tracking Smart Features Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, AI Voice Assistant, Smart Notifications, Multiple Sports Modes, NoiseFit App Integration Reason to buy Good build quality Decent mix of features Vibrant display Value for money Reason to avoid Unreliable accuracy Unreliable connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to be a high-end product that offers good value for money, with a strong balance of style and a clear, high-resolution display. They appreciate its features, including calling capabilities and fitness tracking, and consider it worth the price.

Advertisement

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its pocket friendly design and features.

The Garmin Venu 3 is a premium fitness-focused smartwatch designed for users who want advanced health insights without sacrificing style. Its vibrant AMOLED touchscreen delivers exceptional colour accuracy, rich contrast, and sharp detail, making fitness metrics, maps, and notifications easy to read in all lighting conditions. Powered by Garmin's optimized smartwatch platform, the Venu 3 offers smooth performance. Health tracking is a standout feature, with advanced heart rate monitoring, body battery energy tracking, sleep coaching, stress monitoring, Pulse Ox measurement, and recovery insights. Beyond these features, this smartwatch delivers a battery life of up to 14 days.

Advertisement

Specifications Display 1.4-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display, 454 x 454 Resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection Processor Garmin Proprietary Smartwatch Platform Battery Up to 14 Days (Smartwatch Mode), Up to 26 Hours (GPS Mode) Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo Health Tracking Features Wrist-Based Heart Rate Monitoring, Pulse Ox (SpO₂), Sleep Coaching, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Stress Tracking, Respiration Tracking, Women's Health Tracking, HRV Status Smart Features Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant Support, Smart Notifications, Music Storage, Garmin Coach, Workout Animations, Contactless Payments (Garmin Pay)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this smartwatch for its exceptional battery life, accurate fitness tracking, and comprehensive health insights. Users also point out that while the battery life is shorter than claimed, it's longer than most available smartwatches.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features.

Advertisement

The Amazfit Balance is a premium smartwatch designed to help users strike the right balance between fitness, health, and everyday productivity. The 1.5-inch AMOLED display delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent contrast, while up to 1,500 nits of brightness ensures clear visibility outdoors. Powered by Amazfit's responsive Zepp OS platform, the smartwatch offers smooth performance and efficient power management. Health-focused users benefit from advanced BioTracker technology that enables heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, body composition analysis, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and readiness insights. It provides a battery life of up to 14 days.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED Display, 480 x 480 Resolution, Up to 1,500 Nits Brightness, Always-On Display Processor Optimized Zepp OS Platform Battery 475mAh Battery, Up to 14 Days Typical Usage Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS Health Tracking Features BioTracker Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Monitoring, Body Composition Analysis, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Readiness Score, HRV Tracking Smart Features Bluetooth Calling, Zepp Coach AI, Voice Assistant Support, Music Storage, Smart Notifications, Amazon Alexa, Offline Maps Reason to buy Long battery life Great features Premium design Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the smartwatch's quality, appearance with its classic round design and premium look, and appreciate its vast feature set. The battery life is good, and the sensor accuracy is quite accurate.

Advertisement

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features and battery life.

Top 3 features of the best smartwatches with heart rate monitors

NAME DISPLAY BATTERY HEALTH TRACKING FEATURES Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic 1.34-inch Super AMOLED Display 445mAh, up to 30 hours of run time Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Vascular Load Monitoring, Energy Score, Stress Tracking Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm/45mm AMOLED LTPO Actua Display 307mAh (41mm) / 420mAh (45mm) Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Tracking, Skin Temperature Tracking, cEDA Stress Tracking, Readiness Score, Cardio Load Monitoring Apple Watch Series 11 Always-On Retina LTPO OLED Display Up to 18 Hours Standard Use Optical Heart Rate Sensor, ECG App, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Cycle Tracking, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing Boat Wave Sigma 3 Curv 2.01-inch Curved HD TFT Display 320mAh Battery, Up to 10 Days Runtime Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Activity Tracking Noise Pro 6R AMOLED Display Up to 7 Days Battery Life Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women's Health Tracking Garmin Venu 3 1.4-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display Up to 14 Days Wrist-Based Heart Rate Monitoring, Pulse Ox (SpO₂), Sleep Coaching, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Stress Tracking, Respiration Tracking, Women's Health Tracking, HRV Status Amazfit Balance 1.5-inch AMOLED Display 475mAh Battery, Up to 14 Days Typical Usage BioTracker Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Monitoring, Body Composition Analysis, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Readiness Score, HRV Tracking

Similar articles for you Lightweight tablets for travel: Top picks for work and entertainment on the go

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of smartwatches and fitness trackers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of smartwatches fans across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about hardware, sensors, health tracking features and factors that impact their accuracy. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

FAQs Which smartwatch has the most accurate heart rate monitor? The Apple Watch Series 11, Garmin Venu 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Google Pixel Watch 3 are widely regarded as some of the most accurate smartwatches for heart rate tracking. Can a smartwatch detect heart problems? Many advanced smartwatches can identify irregular heart rhythms, unusually high or low heart rates, and other potential abnormalities. However, they are not a replacement for professional medical diagnosis. Do smartwatches monitor heart rate continuously? Most modern smartwatches offer 24/7 heart rate monitoring, automatically measuring your heart rate throughout the day and night to provide health and fitness insights. What should I look for in a smartwatch with heart rate monitoring? Look for continuous heart rate tracking, ECG support, SpO₂ monitoring, sleep tracking, GPS, long battery life, and a reliable health app ecosystem. Do I need ECG support in a smartwatch? ECG support can be valuable if you want deeper heart health insights and early detection of irregular heart rhythms. However, casual users may find standard heart rate monitoring sufficient.