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Your home does not need more gadgets, it needs smarter ones like these

Smart home gadgets are moving beyond novelty, helping Indian households automate cleaning, security, air quality, appliances and everyday tasks with less effort.

Published24 Sep 2026, 08:33 PM IST
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Smart gadgets that can make everyday life at home simpler and more convenient.
Smart gadgets that can make everyday life at home simpler and more convenient.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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I do not want a home filled with gadgets that look futuristic but barely make a difference to my daily routine. What makes more sense to me is using technology to take care of the small things I deal with every day, from cleaning dusty floors to checking who is at the door.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Amazon Echo Dot Max, smart speaker with Alexa+, 3X bass and room-filling sound, hands-free smart home management, Bluetooth, GraphiteView Details...

₹10,999

...
Check Offers

Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell from Hero Group | Instant Phone Visitor Video Call | Intruder Alarm System | 2K FHD Camera | 2-Way Talk | Alexa & OK Google | Plug and Play AC Chime | Made in IndiaView Details...

₹8,763

...
Check Offers

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Home Mapping Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control | Voice ControlView Details...

₹20,499

...
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Mijia by Xiaomi Air Purifier 6|5 Stage HighEfficiencyFilter|400 Sq.ft. in 12 mins|AQI Monitor with PM1|443 m3/hr CADR covers 940 sq.ft.|App+Voice control|Realtime filter usage|1yr replacement warrantyView Details...

...
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HomeMate Wi-Fi Smart 4 Gang Touch Switch (White, Pack of 1) | No Hub Required | Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant & SiriView Details...

...
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View More...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

That is where smart home gadgets are becoming genuinely useful. A voice assistant can bring these devices together, while smart switches and plugs can control existing appliances, and connected devices can handle cleaning and air purification with less manual effort. For an Indian home, these are the kind of upgrades that can quietly make everyday life easier.

The Amazon Echo Dot Max can serve as the centrepiece of the smart home, giving users a single voice-controlled device to manage compatible gadgets. Once connected, it can control smart switches, plugs and other devices featured in this article. Beyond home automation, Alexa+ can answer questions, help kids with study-related queries, set reminders, play music and handle everyday tasks, making it useful for different members of the family.

Specifications

Assistant
Alexa+
Audio
3X bass, room filling sound
Connectivity
Wi Fi, Bluetooth
Smart home
Hands free device control
Controls
Voice control
Colour
Graphite

Reasons to buy

...

Can control multiple smart home devices

...

Useful for entertainment, information and kids' study queries

Reason to avoid

...

Works best when paired with compatible smart home devices

...

Some advanced Alexa+ features may depend on availability or subscription

2. Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell from Hero Group | Instant Phone Visitor Video Call | Intruder Alarm System | 2K FHD Camera | 2-Way Talk | Alexa & OK Google | Plug and Play AC Chime | Made in India

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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The Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell brings connected security to the front door with a 2K camera, visitor alerts and two-way communication. You can see who is at the door and speak to visitors directly through your phone, which is particularly useful when you are away from home. It also supports Alexa and Google Assistant, while the plug-and-play chime makes installation simpler.

Specifications

Camera
2K resolution
Connectivity
Wi Fi
Audio
Two way talk
Security
Intruder alarm
Compatibility
Alexa and Google Assistant
Installation
Plug and play AC chime

Reasons to buy

...

2K video provides detailed footage

...

Phone based visitor communication is useful

Reason to avoid

...

Requires a stable Wi Fi connection

...

Cloud or connected features may have additional requirements

The Eureka Forbes SmartClean automates everyday floor cleaning with 7000Pa suction, wet mopping, and LiDAR-based navigation. It can map the home quickly and use that information to plan its cleaning route. The self-emptying bin is another useful feature, reducing how often you need to manually clear collected dust. Eureka Forbes claims up to 40 days of hands-free cleaning with the system.

Specifications

Suction
7000Pa HyperSuction
Navigation
LiDAR 3.0
Cleaning
Vacuum and wet mopping
Bin
Self emptying
Mapping
Quick home mapping
Automation
Up to 40 days hands free cleaning

Reasons to buy

...

Strong suction and automated cleaning

...

Self emptying system reduces maintenance

Reason to avoid

...

Takes up more space than a regular vacuum

...

Initial mapping and setup can take some time

The Mijia by Xiaomi Air Purifier 6 combines air purification with real-time monitoring, making it easier to keep track of indoor air quality. It uses a five-stage filtration system and offers a 443m³/hr CADR, with the company claiming coverage of up to 940 sq ft. The built-in AQI and PM1 monitoring, along with app and voice controls, lets users monitor and manage purification more conveniently.

Specifications

Filtration
Five stage high efficiency filter
CADR
443m³/hr
Coverage
Up to 940 sq ft
Monitoring
PM1 and AQI
Control
App and voice control
Filter
Real time filter usage monitoring

Reasons to buy

...

Real time air quality monitoring

...

High CADR for larger rooms and homes

Reason to avoid

...

Filter needs periodic replacement

...

Larger coverage may not be necessary for smaller rooms

The HomeMate Wi Fi Smart 4 Gang Touch Switch is a simple way to bring connected controls to multiple lights or compatible appliances in your home. It has four touch-controlled switches and does not require a separate hub, while support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri allows voice control. This makes it useful for homes where you want to control everyday devices without relying entirely on physical switches.

Specifications

Type
4 gang smart touch switch
Connectivity
Wi Fi
Hub
No hub required
Voice control
Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri
Control
Touch and app
Colour
White

Reasons to buy

...

Four devices can be controlled from one switch panel

...

Works without a separate smart home hub

Reason to avoid

...

Installation may require professional electrical work

...

Compatibility depends on existing wiring

The Philips 6A to 16A Smart WiFi Plug is an easy entry point into smart home automation because it can add connected controls to existing appliances. Users can control compatible devices through the WiZ app or with voice commands using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also supports energy consumption monitoring, allowing you to see how much power connected appliances are using and better understand your household electricity usage.

Specifications

Rating
6A to 16A
Connectivity
Wi Fi
Voice control
Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
Energy monitoring
Yes
Control
App and voice
Pack
1 plug

Reasons to buy

...

Easy way to add smart control to existing appliances

...

Energy monitoring adds useful information

Reason to avoid

...

Does not make every appliance fully smart

...

Appliance compatibility should be checked before use

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesYour home does not need more gadgets, it needs smarter ones like these
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FAQs
A smart home gadget is a connected device that can be controlled through an app, voice commands or automation.
Most connected gadgets need Wi Fi for remote control, app features and integration with other smart home devices.
Yes, compatible smart plugs, switches, lights and other devices can be controlled through Alexa.
Yes, they can help with everyday tasks such as cleaning, security, air purification and appliance control.
Yes, smart plugs and switches can add connected controls to many existing appliances without replacing them.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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