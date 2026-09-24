Your home does not need more gadgets, it needs smarter ones like these

I do not want a home filled with gadgets that look futuristic but barely make a difference to my daily routine. What makes more sense to me is using technology to take care of the small things I deal with every day, from cleaning dusty floors to checking who is at the door.
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That is where smart home gadgets are becoming genuinely useful. A voice assistant can bring these devices together, while smart switches and plugs can control existing appliances, and connected devices can handle cleaning and air purification with less manual effort. For an Indian home, these are the kind of upgrades that can quietly make everyday life easier.
The Amazon Echo Dot Max can serve as the centrepiece of the smart home, giving users a single voice-controlled device to manage compatible gadgets. Once connected, it can control smart switches, plugs and other devices featured in this article. Beyond home automation, Alexa+ can answer questions, help kids with study-related queries, set reminders, play music and handle everyday tasks, making it useful for different members of the family.
Can control multiple smart home devices
Useful for entertainment, information and kids' study queries
Works best when paired with compatible smart home devices
Some advanced Alexa+ features may depend on availability or subscription
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The Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell brings connected security to the front door with a 2K camera, visitor alerts and two-way communication. You can see who is at the door and speak to visitors directly through your phone, which is particularly useful when you are away from home. It also supports Alexa and Google Assistant, while the plug-and-play chime makes installation simpler.
2K video provides detailed footage
Phone based visitor communication is useful
Requires a stable Wi Fi connection
Cloud or connected features may have additional requirements
The Eureka Forbes SmartClean automates everyday floor cleaning with 7000Pa suction, wet mopping, and LiDAR-based navigation. It can map the home quickly and use that information to plan its cleaning route. The self-emptying bin is another useful feature, reducing how often you need to manually clear collected dust. Eureka Forbes claims up to 40 days of hands-free cleaning with the system.
Strong suction and automated cleaning
Self emptying system reduces maintenance
Takes up more space than a regular vacuum
Initial mapping and setup can take some time
The Mijia by Xiaomi Air Purifier 6 combines air purification with real-time monitoring, making it easier to keep track of indoor air quality. It uses a five-stage filtration system and offers a 443m³/hr CADR, with the company claiming coverage of up to 940 sq ft. The built-in AQI and PM1 monitoring, along with app and voice controls, lets users monitor and manage purification more conveniently.
Real time air quality monitoring
High CADR for larger rooms and homes
Filter needs periodic replacement
Larger coverage may not be necessary for smaller rooms
The HomeMate Wi Fi Smart 4 Gang Touch Switch is a simple way to bring connected controls to multiple lights or compatible appliances in your home. It has four touch-controlled switches and does not require a separate hub, while support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri allows voice control. This makes it useful for homes where you want to control everyday devices without relying entirely on physical switches.
Four devices can be controlled from one switch panel
Works without a separate smart home hub
Installation may require professional electrical work
Compatibility depends on existing wiring
The Philips 6A to 16A Smart WiFi Plug is an easy entry point into smart home automation because it can add connected controls to existing appliances. Users can control compatible devices through the WiZ app or with voice commands using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also supports energy consumption monitoring, allowing you to see how much power connected appliances are using and better understand your household electricity usage.
Easy way to add smart control to existing appliances
Energy monitoring adds useful information
Does not make every appliance fully smart
Appliance compatibility should be checked before use
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FAQs
What is a smart home gadget?
A smart home gadget is a connected device that can be controlled through an app, voice commands or automation.
Do smart home gadgets need Wi Fi?
Most connected gadgets need Wi Fi for remote control, app features and integration with other smart home devices.
Can Alexa control multiple smart home devices?
Yes, compatible smart plugs, switches, lights and other devices can be controlled through Alexa.
Are smart home gadgets useful in Indian homes?
Yes, they can help with everyday tasks such as cleaning, security, air purification and appliance control.
Can I build a smart home without replacing my appliances?
Yes, smart plugs and switches can add connected controls to many existing appliances without replacing them.