Your home does not need more gadgets, it needs smarter ones like these

I do not want a home filled with gadgets that look futuristic but barely make a difference to my daily routine. What makes more sense to me is using technology to take care of the small things I deal with every day, from cleaning dusty floors to checking who is at the door.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

That is where smart home gadgets are becoming genuinely useful. A voice assistant can bring these devices together, while smart switches and plugs can control existing appliances, and connected devices can handle cleaning and air purification with less manual effort. For an Indian home, these are the kind of upgrades that can quietly make everyday life easier.

The Amazon Echo Dot Max can serve as the centrepiece of the smart home, giving users a single voice-controlled device to manage compatible gadgets. Once connected, it can control smart switches, plugs and other devices featured in this article. Beyond home automation, Alexa+ can answer questions, help kids with study-related queries, set reminders, play music and handle everyday tasks, making it useful for different members of the family.

Specifications Assistant Alexa+ Audio 3X bass, room filling sound Connectivity Wi Fi, Bluetooth Smart home Hands free device control Controls Voice control Colour Graphite Reason to buy Can control multiple smart home devices Useful for entertainment, information and kids' study queries Reason to avoid Works best when paired with compatible smart home devices Some advanced Alexa+ features may depend on availability or subscription

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell brings connected security to the front door with a 2K camera, visitor alerts and two-way communication. You can see who is at the door and speak to visitors directly through your phone, which is particularly useful when you are away from home. It also supports Alexa and Google Assistant, while the plug-and-play chime makes installation simpler.

Specifications Camera 2K resolution Connectivity Wi Fi Audio Two way talk Security Intruder alarm Compatibility Alexa and Google Assistant Installation Plug and play AC chime Reason to buy 2K video provides detailed footage Phone based visitor communication is useful Reason to avoid Requires a stable Wi Fi connection Cloud or connected features may have additional requirements

The Eureka Forbes SmartClean automates everyday floor cleaning with 7000Pa suction, wet mopping, and LiDAR-based navigation. It can map the home quickly and use that information to plan its cleaning route. The self-emptying bin is another useful feature, reducing how often you need to manually clear collected dust. Eureka Forbes claims up to 40 days of hands-free cleaning with the system.

Specifications Suction 7000Pa HyperSuction Navigation LiDAR 3.0 Cleaning Vacuum and wet mopping Bin Self emptying Mapping Quick home mapping Automation Up to 40 days hands free cleaning Reason to buy Strong suction and automated cleaning Self emptying system reduces maintenance Reason to avoid Takes up more space than a regular vacuum Initial mapping and setup can take some time

The Mijia by Xiaomi Air Purifier 6 combines air purification with real-time monitoring, making it easier to keep track of indoor air quality. It uses a five-stage filtration system and offers a 443m³/hr CADR, with the company claiming coverage of up to 940 sq ft. The built-in AQI and PM1 monitoring, along with app and voice controls, lets users monitor and manage purification more conveniently.

Specifications Filtration Five stage high efficiency filter CADR 443m³/hr Coverage Up to 940 sq ft Monitoring PM1 and AQI Control App and voice control Filter Real time filter usage monitoring Reason to buy Real time air quality monitoring High CADR for larger rooms and homes Reason to avoid Filter needs periodic replacement Larger coverage may not be necessary for smaller rooms

The HomeMate Wi Fi Smart 4 Gang Touch Switch is a simple way to bring connected controls to multiple lights or compatible appliances in your home. It has four touch-controlled switches and does not require a separate hub, while support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri allows voice control. This makes it useful for homes where you want to control everyday devices without relying entirely on physical switches.

Specifications Type 4 gang smart touch switch Connectivity Wi Fi Hub No hub required Voice control Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri Control Touch and app Colour White Reason to buy Four devices can be controlled from one switch panel Works without a separate smart home hub Reason to avoid Installation may require professional electrical work Compatibility depends on existing wiring

The Philips 6A to 16A Smart WiFi Plug is an easy entry point into smart home automation because it can add connected controls to existing appliances. Users can control compatible devices through the WiZ app or with voice commands using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also supports energy consumption monitoring, allowing you to see how much power connected appliances are using and better understand your household electricity usage.

Specifications Rating 6A to 16A Connectivity Wi Fi Voice control Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Energy monitoring Yes Control App and voice Pack 1 plug Reason to buy Easy way to add smart control to existing appliances Energy monitoring adds useful information Reason to avoid Does not make every appliance fully smart Appliance compatibility should be checked before use

Similar articles for you Work, create or play: These 5 monitors can fit into very different desk setups

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.