Your iPhone’s left swipe just launched the camera; Here’s how to stop it

If you carry an iPhone, you’ve probably swiped left on the lock screen and, “oops”, there’s the camera rolling. With iOS 26.1 beta 4, Apple has finally thrown us a toggle to disable that “Swipe to Open Camera” gesture. It’s completely opt-in and, yes, you’ll need to dig into settings.

Why this was inevitable The swipe-left shortcut has been with us for years, fast and intuitive for snapping a photo, but also wildly easy to trigger by mistake. It’s even been a nuisance in pockets and bags. With the latest update, Apple realized a small toggle could prevent unwanted camera launches without killing utility.

How to turn it off Make sure your iPhone is running iOS 26.1 beta 4 or later. Go to Settings → Camera. Scroll down until you find “Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera.” Toggle it off. That’s it. Swiping left will no longer launch the camera. You can still open it via the camera app icon. The ISP and privacy angle Apple clarifies this is entirely optional and all data stays on-device. By default, your camera launch habits aren’t being sent to the cloud or logged. This is good. Don’t let anyone tell you the feature tracks you automatically, it doesn’t.

Why you might leave it on If you’re someone who loves launching the camera fast, for street shots, kids, pets, or random moments, this gesture is still one of the fastest in the OS. Turning it off gives you a bit more peace, but at the cost of a quick moment.

When the update rolls out for India Heads up: the toggle is part of the iOS 26.1 beta. If you’re on a stable release in India, you might not see it yet. Stay tuned for the public rollout. In the meantime, check periodically in settings.

Small tweak, big relief. If your camera keeps springing open mid-pocket or mid-meet-an-old-friend selfie attempt, this toggle is a lifesaver. Quick in and out of settings, and you’re done. No more accidental footage, no more wasted battery.