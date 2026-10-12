Your Laptop Is Running Out of Space. These 5 Portable SSDs Could Save You From Deleting Files You Still Need

Running out of storage can be frustrating, especially when large video files, game libraries and work projects compete for space. A portable SSD offers a convenient way to carry these files, transfer data faster than many traditional hard drives, and avoid bulky storage equipment. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 underway, festive offers could also make this a timely opportunity to upgrade your storage.

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However, choosing the right portable SSD involves more than finding extra storage at a good price. Transfer speeds matter when moving large files, while compact designs are useful for carrying storage alongside a laptop or smartphone. This list covers five external SSDs with capacities from 512GB to 2TB, for work, gaming, content creation, and everyday backups. Comparing their speeds, connectivity and device compatibility can help you find a drive that fits your setup.

Running out of storage while transferring footage or installing another game can interrupt your workflow. The ADATA SC750 offers 1TB of portable storage and read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s. Its retractable USB-C connector eliminates the need for a separate cable, making it convenient to transfer files between compatible computers, smartphones and gaming devices.

Specifications - Capacity 1TB - Read Speed Up to 1,050MB/s - Write Speed Up to 1,000MB/s - Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), Type-C Reason to buy - Read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. - Retractable USB-C connector reduces cable clutter. - Compact design works with compatible computers and gaming devices. Reason to avoid - Its width may block adjacent ports. - Connector durability may be a concern with frequent use. - Maximum speeds require compatible hardware.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Available reviews and independent testing praise the SC750's compact design, fast transfers and convenient retractable connector. However, some users noted the drive can block neighbouring ports and sustained write speeds may drop during large transfers.

Why should you consider buying this SSD? The ADATA SC750 suits users who need fast, pocketable storage for large files and game libraries, and is compatible with smartphones. Its built-in connector makes transfers convenient, so you don't need a separate cable, though you may want to consider its width and sustained performance.

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Storing work documents, family photographs and important backups on a single portable drive can make everyday file management less stressful. The Transcend ESD270C offers 1TB of storage in a slim, credit-card-sized design, with read speeds of up to 520MB/s. It also supports hardware-based 256-bit AES encryption, adding an extra layer of protection for sensitive files.

Specifications - Capacity 1TB - Read Speed Up to 520MB/s - Write Speed Up to 460MB/s - Interface USB 3.1 Gen 2, USB Type-C to Type-A/Type-C Reason to buy - Slim, lightweight design is easy to carry. - Hardware-based 256-bit AES encryption. - Includes USB-C and USB-A connectivity options. Reason to avoid - Advertised speeds are modest compared with faster external SSDs. - Real-world performance depends on the connected hardware. - Some users may find transfer speeds lower than expected.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Feedback on the ESD270C is mixed. Some buyers appreciate its compact design and report satisfactory transfer speeds, while others are disappointed that its performance fell short of expectations. When assessing its real-world speed, check the connection and device compatibility.

Why should you consider buying this SSD? The Transcend ESD270C suits users who need portable storage for documents, photographs and routine backups. Its slim design and hardware encryption help with travel and storing sensitive files, though its lower advertised speeds make it less suited to those who prioritise fast transfers.

Large video projects, RAW photos, and game libraries can fill storage faster than you expect. The HIKVISION T300S offers 2TB of portable storage, giving users more room for files that are difficult to keep on a laptop alone. Its slim metal body and advertised shock and drop protection make it worth considering for photographers, gamers and creators who regularly carry files between locations.

Specifications - Capacity 2TB - Read Speed Up to 560MB/s, as reported for the T300S range - Write Speed Not independently verified for this exact variant - Interface USB 3.1, USB Type-C Reason to buy - 2TB capacity accommodates large file collections. - Slim metal enclosure is designed for portability. - Advertised shock and drop protection. Reason to avoid - Transfer speeds are modest compared with faster premium SSDs. - Supplied cable can affect performance. - Warranty and after-sales support should be checked.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customer feedback on the T300S range is mixed. Some buyers appreciate its metal construction, storage capacity and value, while others have complained about slow transfer speeds. One published review also found that switching to a better USB-C cable significantly improved write speeds.

Why should you consider buying this SSD? The HIKVISION T300S may suit users who need 2TB of portable storage for photographs, videos, games and work files. Its metal body is convenient for travel, but buyers should check the supplied cable, actual transfer speeds and warranty before purchasing.

EVM EnSave 512GB Portable SSD

You don't always need terabytes of storage to improve your setup. The EVM EnSave offers 512GB in an ultra-compact design, giving users extra space for documents, photographs and everyday backups. Its advertised read speeds of up to 550MB/s, USB-C connectivity and plug-and-play operation make it a practical option for transferring files between compatible devices.

Specifications Capacity 512GB Read Speed Up to 550MB/s Write Speed Not independently verified Interface USB 3.1 Gen 2, Type-C Reason to buy Compact design is convenient for travel. Advertised read speeds of up to 550MB/s. Listed with a 10-year warranty. Reason to avoid 512GB may be limiting for large video libraries. Actual speeds depend on the connected device. Warranty terms and service coverage need checking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally appreciate the EVM EnSave's compact design, ease of setup and transfer speeds. One user reported transfer speeds of nearly 500MB/s over USB-C, while others praised its value for money. However, experiences can vary, so it's still worth checking compatibility and recent reviews.

Why should you consider buying this SSD? The EVM EnSave is worth considering for everyday backups, including documents and photographs that don't require several terabytes of storage. Its compact design and advertised read speeds suit basic file transfers, but you should review the listed 10-year warranty.

Few things frustrate a mobile creator more than running out of storage halfway through a shoot. The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD attaches magnetically to compatible smartphones, letting you record directly to external storage. With 1TB of capacity and read speeds up to 1,000MB/s, it is built for demanding mobile workflows, including Apple ProRes recording on compatible iPhones.

Specifications - Capacity 1TB - Read Speed Up to 1,000MB/s - Write Speed Up to 950MB/s - Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB Type-C Reason to buy - Magnetic attachment suits compatible smartphones. - Supports direct ProRes recording on compatible iPhones. - IP65-rated dust and water resistance. Reason to avoid - Some recording features require compatible phones and apps. - Magnetic attachment may require the included ring. - More expensive than a conventional SSD for general storage.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers and reviewers appreciate the Creator Phone SSD's compact design and convenience for mobile video recording. However, its price may be hard to justify for casual users, and compatibility is important. It makes the most sense for creators who regularly record large video files on supported phones.

Why should you consider buying this SSD? The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is designed for mobile creators who need extra space for high-resolution footage. Its magnetic attachment and direct-to-drive recording simplify workflows with compatible smartphones, while its 1TB capacity handles large video files. For routine backups, a conventional portable SSD may offer better value.

Q1. How much storage do you need in a portable SSD? A 512GB SSD can store documents, photographs and routine backups. A 1TB drive offers more space for videos and game libraries, while a 2TB SSD provides space for large media collections and extensive backups.

Q2. What determines a portable SSD’s transfer speed? Transfer speeds depend on the SSD’s specifications, the USB interface and the connected device. For example, the ADATA SC750 advertises read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s, while the Transcend ESD270C supports up to 520 MB/s. Actual speeds may vary with hardware and usage.

Portable SSD deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Original prices vs discounted prices

SSD model Original price Great Indian Festival sale price Discount ADATA SC750 1TB Portable External SSD ₹ 19,999 ₹ 19,499 2.5% Transcend ESD270C 1TB Portable SSD ₹ 17,999 ₹ 16,999 5.6% HIKVISION T300S 2TB Portable External SSD ₹ 20,499 ₹ 18,499 9.8% EVM EnSave 512GB Portable SSD ₹ 9,999 ₹ 7,499 25% SanDisk Creator Phone SSD 1TB ₹ 24,000 ₹ 17,999 25%

How Do These SSDs Stack Up?

Product Capacity Read speed Write speed ADATA SC750 1TB Portable External SSD 1TB Up to 1,050MB/s Up to 1,000MB/s Transcend ESD270C 1TB Portable SSD 1TB Up to 520MB/s Up to 460MB/s HIKVISION T300S 2TB Portable External SSD 2TB Up to 560MB/s* Not verified EVM EnSave Portable SSD 512GB Up to 550MB/s Not verified SanDisk Creator Phone SSD 1TB 1TB Up to 1,000MB/s Up to 950MB/s

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