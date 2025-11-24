Your next Google TV could come with a light powered remote, no batteries needed

A remote that never asks for new batteries sounds like a small thing, until you have had one die in the middle of a show. Google and its partners are now pushing that idea with a new Google TV reference remote that powers itself using indoor light. It’s a small shift, but one that could make living rooms easier. This remote is not on sale yet. It is a reference design from Ohsung Electronics, an approved supplier in Google’s hardware program. Reference designs are blueprints that Google shares with brands making Google TV boxes or dongles. Instead of building a remote from scratch, a company can start with Google’s design, tweak the button layout, add shortcut keys for its preferred apps, and ship a finished product faster. Walmart’s Onn streaming devices already use remotes based on these templates.

The new template is called the G32. It uses indoor solar cells from Epishine, a Swedish firm that makes cells tuned for room light. Solar strips sit on both sides of the remote, so it can keep charging even when it is face down on a table. The power it gathers tops up an internal storage unit meant to last through normal daily use. In real life, the only time it should run flat is when it is left in darkness for days, the same way any remote gets forgotten in a sofa crack or a drawer.

View full Image solar powered Google TV remote (Epishine)

Solar powered remotes are not new. Samsung has shipped them with some of its TVs, and a few universal remote makers have tried the approach too. What is new is that Google is putting the concept into its reference kit. When Google builds something into that kit, smaller brands can adopt it without heavy design work. That is often the moment when a niche idea starts showing up in widely sold products.

Timing matters here. Google TV is no longer just something you buy inside a new television. It’s turning up everywhere, in little boxes and sticks from Google and a long list of third party brands, all trying to earn a permanent spot under your screen. And honestly, most of them get the big things right. What sticks with us after a few weeks are the tiny moments, like a remote that feels right in the hand, one that does not make you pause your evening to hunt for batteries, and one that just works when you are tired and just want the show to start. A remote that keeps itself charged takes away one of those low key irritations we have all put up with for years.

There is also a waste angle here that feels quietly important. Remote batteries are not the biggest environmental headache on their own, but they are one of the things we toss out most often without a second thought. In homes with more than one screen, AA and AAA cells disappear faster than we notice. A light powered remote breaks that habit. It means fewer dead batteries piling up in a corner, and fewer moments of rummaging through drawers when all you wanted was a calm evening and a working remote.

Still, this does not mean every Google TV box will switch overnight. Reference designs are optional, and some brands will stay with regular remotes because they are cheaper or easier to scale. Others will want their own layouts or their own power setup. The early coverage also varies on what exactly sits inside the G32 for energy storage, but the everyday promise stays clear. You should not need disposable batteries, and you should not be forced into a charging routine either.